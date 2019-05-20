Round 3 Game 3 Rap

It was over when…Kawhi Leonard hit a pair of free throws to put the Raptors ahead by six with 8.2 seconds on the clock. After a Malcolm Brogdon missed three with 3.7 seconds remaining, the Raptors went on to collect a 118-112 double-overtime victory.

Starting off strong: The Raptors got off to a solid start in Game 3, leading throughout the first quarter and holding a nine-point advantage after the opening 12 minutes as they held Milwaukee to just 33 percent shooting. Despite a better shooting quarter from the Bucks in the second (the Bucks shot 47 percent in the second), the Raptors used an 11-point quarter from Kawhi Leonard to head into the halftime break with a seven-point advantage, leading 58-51. Leonard led all scorers with 15 first-half points, while Pascal Siakam added 12 points.

Back-and-forth: The third quarter was a battle for both teams, with the Bucks shooting 39 percent and the Raptors shooting 35 percent. Though the Raptors led by 10 with 10 minutes remaining, the Bucks closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to trim Toronto’s lead to two heading into the final quarter of regulation. Things remained tight throughout the fourth, particularly after Kyle Lowry picked up his six foul and fouled out of the game with 6:12 remaining. It got worse for Toronto when Norman Powell fouled out with 1:09 remaining. Still, the Raptors had an opportunity to make it a two-possession game when Pascal Siakam went to the free-throw line to shoot a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining and the Raptors ahead by two. Unfortunately for the Raptors, Siakam missed both free throws and Khris Middleton tied the game with 2.2 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

Five more minutes: The Raptors started overtime with Marc Gasol (who had five fouls), Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. This five-man unit played the entire overtime, but still couldn’t shake free from the Bucks. Despite back-to-back steals from Siakam and Leonard, George Hill tied the game at 103 all on a pair of free throws with 14.5 seconds remaining. Toronto couldn’t score on the final possession of overtime and the game went into another extra session.

And another five minutes more: The Raptors stayed with the same five-man lineup for the second overtime as they did for the first. Despite Kawhi Leonard having played 47 minutes heading into the second overtime, he dominated the second additional frame, scoring eight of Toronto’s 15 points, just one shy of Milwaukee’s total as a team. With the Raptors ahead by two, Leonard scored to make it a four-point lead with 32.4 seconds remaining. Pascal Siakam had an opportunity to extend the lead at the free-throw line for the second time. Unlike the end of regulation, Siakam calmly sank both free throws with 16.1 seconds remaining to give the Raptors a six-point lead. Malcolm Brogdon would score for the Bucks to cut the lead to four, but this time it was Leonard at the line sinking a pair of free throws with 8.2 on the clock to give the Raptors a six-point lead and ice the game.

Raptors player of the game: Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 36 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot. He shot 11-for-25 from the floor, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line. He also set a new career-high by playing a game-high 52 minutes. Toronto was a +10 with Leonard on the floor.

Underrated Raptors player(s) of the game: Marc Gasol did many positive things on Sunday night, perhaps none as important as being able to play with five fouls through most of the fourth quarter and both overtime periods. Gasol played 45 minutes and scored 16 points to go with 12 rebounds, a team-high seven assists, a steal and a game-high five blocked shots. He shot 5-for-10 from the floor, 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Norman Powell came off the bench to play 30 minutes before fouling out, scoring a postseason-high 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam bounced back from a rough outing in Game 2 to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds in 51 minutes. In a gruelling game that went well beyond the standard 48 minutes, the Raptors had multiple players step up.

That’s a rap…

“Man, it means a lot. Shout to Norm, just coming in and just bringing us energy and just giving everything. Marc, the same. Fred, Serge -- those guys came in and just fought the whole game. That's what we did all season. We've been a team all season. We always had that mentality. Just being at this moment, the highest stage, and having those guys step up. Sticking together at the end there when we could have gotten down on ourselves, but we didn't. We fought through, and we're just glad that we were able to get a victory.” - Pascal Siakam on the team getting huge performances from multiple players down the stretch

By the #’s…

37… Percent shooting for the Bucks, 39 percent shooting for the Raptors.

17… Made three-pointers for the Raptors on 45 attempts, 14 for the Bucks on 44 attempts.

28…Assists for the Raptors, 22 assists for the Bucks.

81… Percent shooting from the free-throw line for the Raptors (21-of-26), compared to 67 percent shooting from the free-throw line for the Bucks (22-of-33).

23… Rebounds for Giannis Antetokounmpo who finished with 12 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists and a steal, but also fouled out after playing 45 minutes.

They said it…

“Pretty good. He’s been doing it all playoffs. Pretty good, pretty awesome.” - Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard

“I was trying not to lunge, but at the same time be the player that the team needs defensively and communicate and be aggressive without using my hands as much. Luckily I was able to stay on the floor.” - Marc Gasol on playing with five fouls for much of the fourth quarter and both overtime sessions

“I think our mentality was just better tonight. Our feet were ready, our hands were ready and … our mentality was a little bit better to go ahead and pull the trigger.” - Nick Nurse on his team’s aggressiveness in Game 3

“When you are out there, I’m not thinking, ‘I’m down 2-0’ at the time. Just playoff basketball, you have to be in the moment, live in the moment and we all just wanted to lay it out on the floor tonight. Once you do that, you can live with the results. Like I tell the guys, I don’t care if you make or miss shots; it’s about playing smart and aggressive and just really not making mistakes on the defensive end. That’s all you can really do because if you are worrying about making shots, everybody wants to shoot 100 percent from the field, so it’s really about going out there trying to execute and playing confident.” - Kawhi Leonard on his approach in Game 3

Up next: The Raptors look to even the series 2-2 when they host the Bucks in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 P.M. ET at Scotiabank Arena.