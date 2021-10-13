Raptors Waive Gillespie and Perry

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have waived forwards Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry.

Gillespie, 6-foot-8, 243 pounds, averaged 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 minutes across five preseason contests. In 20 games (two starts) with Toronto during the 2020-21 season, Gillespie posted averages of 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 19.6 minutes. Prior to his time with the Raptors, Gillespie averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando.

Perry, 6-foot-9, 255 pounds, appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.8 minutes, 4.0 points and one rebound. He was selected in the second round (57th overall) by the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Draft and his rights were traded to Brooklyn in a three-team deal with Detroit. In 26 games as a rookie with the Nets last season, he posted averages of 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.

The Raptors finished their 2021 preseason schedule with a 3-2 mark. They will open the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they host the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. (TSN / Sportsnet 590 The FAN).