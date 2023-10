The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., and forwards Mouhamadou Gueye (MO-hahm-a-DO Gay) and Justise Winslow. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with three two-way players.

Toronto finished the preseason with a 4-0 record. The Raptors will open the 2023-24 regular season Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet / Sportsnet 590 The FAN).