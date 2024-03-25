RAPTORS SIGN SIMMONS TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Simmons, 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 31.6 minutes in 23 regular season games (19 starts) with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League this year. He is shooting .438 (124-283) from the field, .388 (50-129) from three-point range, and .830 (44-53) at the foul line. Simmons has scored in double figures in 19-of-23 games and 20+ points six times, including a career-high 36 points Mar. 11 at Osceola.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Simmons went undrafted in 2017 before signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. He holds NBA career averages of 5.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 17.7 minutes in 38 games (12 starts) with Memphis, Cleveland and Charlotte.