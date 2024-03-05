RAPTORS SIGN RAMSEY TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (Juh-MY-us Ramsey) to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ramsey, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is averaging 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 29.5 minutes in 30 Showcase Cup and regular season games with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League this season. He is shooting .531 (224-422) from the field and .406 (58-143) from three-point range. Ramsey has scored in double figures in 29-of-30 games, including 20+ points 18 times, and has posted nine double-doubles.

A native of Arlington, Texas, Ramsey was selected 43rd overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. He appeared in 32 games with Sacramento over two seasons (2020-22) and holds career averages of 3.1 points and 7.1 minutes.