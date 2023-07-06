RAPTORS SIGN MCDANIELS

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward Jalen McDaniels to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McDaniels, 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 23.9 minutes in 80 games (24 starts) with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers last season. He shot .455 (281-617) from the field and .841 (116-138) from the free throw line. He scored 20+ points in six games, including a career-high 26 points Jan. 16 vs. Boston.

“Jalen is a hard-working, defensive-minded player who we believe has tremendous potential for growth,” Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri said. “He brings versatility to both ends of the floor, and we’re excited to see him develop as a member of the Raptors.”

In 56 games (21 starts) for the Hornets last year, McDaniels averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 26.7 minutes. He recorded nine games with three-or-more steals and five games with two-or-more blocks. After being acquired by the 76ers at the trade deadline, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 17.5 minutes in 24 games (three starts).