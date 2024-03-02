RAPTORS SIGN CARTON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have signed guard DJ Carton to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carton, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, signed a 10-day contract with Toronto on Feb. 21 and appeared in two games. Prior to his time with Toronto, Carton averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 35.4 minutes in 29 Showcase Cup and regular season games (all starts) with Iowa in the NBA G League. He shot .527 (184-349) from the field, .395 (51-129) from three-point range and .796 (74-93) at the foul line.