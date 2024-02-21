RAPTORS SIGN CARTON TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed guard D.J. Carton to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carton, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 35.4 minutes in 29 Showcase Cup and regular season games (all starts) with Iowa in the NBA G League this season. He is shooting .527 (184-349) from the field, .395 (51-129) from three-point range and .796 (74-93) at the foul line. Carton has scored in double figures 24 times, including 20+ points in 14 games. He has recorded three 30-point performances, highlighted by a career-best 38 points Feb. 13 at Rip City.

A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, Carton has played three seasons in the G League with Iowa (2022-24) and Greensboro (2021-22). He holds career averages of 15.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 31.4 minutes in 61 regular season games (46 starts).