RAPTORS SET ROSTER FOR OPENING NIGHT

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their roster for the 2023-24 regular season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet / Sportsnet 590).
The upcoming season is the Raptors’ 29th in the NBA. This is the 12th straight season and the 23rd time in team history Toronto has started the regular season at home. The Raptors sport a 17-11 (.607) record in season openers and are 18-10 (.643) in home openers. Wednesday will mark the first time that the Raptors and Timberwolves face-off in a season opener. Toronto owns an all-time record of 37-17 (.685) against Minnesota including a 24-4 (.857) record at home.
The opening night roster features seven international players which is the second-most in the league along with San Antonio. Dallas and Oklahoma City feature a league-high eight.
2023-24 TORONTO RAPTORS ROSTER
NO. PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA / HOME COUNTRY NBA EXP. 5 Precious Achiuwa F 6-8 243 09/19/1999 Memphis / Nigeria 3 3 OG Anunoby G-F 6-7 240 07/17/1997 Indiana / England 6 4 Scottie Barnes G-F 6-8 241 08/01/2001 Florida State / USA 2 25 Chris Boucher F 6-9 200 01/11/1993 Oregon / Canada 6 1 Gradey Dick G-F 6-7 200 11/20/2003 Kansas / USA R 22 Malachi Flynn G 6-1 185 05/09/1998 San Diego State / USA 3 0 Javon Freeman-Liberty* G 6-3 189 10/20/1999 DePaul / USA R 8 Ron Harper Jr.* G-F 6-5 233 04/12/2000 Rutgers / USA 1 35 Christian Koloko C 7-0 217 06/20/2000 Arizona / Cameroon 1 2 Jalen McDaniels F 6-9 190 01/31/1998 San Diego State / USA 4 24 Markquis Nowell* G 5-8 160 12/25/1999 Kansas State / USA R 19 Jakob Poeltl C 7-1 260 10/15/1995 Utah / Austria 7 32 Otto Porter Jr. F 6-8 230 06/03/1993 Georgetown / USA 10 17 Dennis Schröder G 6-3 175 09/15/1993 NY Phantoms Braunschweig (Germany) / Germany 10 43 Pascal Siakam F 6-8 245 04/02/1994 New Mexico State / Cameroon 7 14 Garrett Temple G-F 6-5 190 05/08/1986 LSU / USA 13 33 Gary Trent Jr. G 6-5 204 01/18/1999 Duke / USA 5 21 Thaddeus Young F 6-8 225 06/21/1988 Georgia Tech / USA 16 *Two-way contract player
ASSISTANT COACHES: Pat Delany (Saint Anselm) Jama Mahlalela (British Columbia) James Wade (Kennesaw State) Mike Batiste (Arizona State) Ivo Simović (Serbia) Vin Bhavnani (USC) Jim Sann (Colorado) Mery Andrade (Portugal) Drew Jones (Penn State)
VICE PRESIDENT, PLAYER HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Alex McKechnie (Leeds School of Physiotherapy) HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Rayhan Malik (York)
NUMERICAL ROSTER: 0 Javon Freeman-Liberty 5 Precious Achiuwa 21 Thaddeus Young 32 Otto Porter Jr. 1 Gradey Dick 8 Ron Harper Jr. 22 Malachi Flynn 33 Gary Trent Jr. 2 Jalen McDaniels 14 Garrett Temple 24 Markquis Nowell 35 Christian Koloko 3 OG Anunoby 17 Dennis Schröder 25 Chris Boucher 43 Pascal Siakam 4 Scottie Barnes 19 Jakob Poeltl
HOW THE TEAM WAS ASSEMBLED: Draft Trade Free Agent 2023 – Dick (1st round) 2023 – Poeltl (February 9) 2023 – Temple (August 1) 2022 – Koloko (2nd round) 2022 – Young (February 10) 2023 – Freeman-Liberty (July 22) 2021 – Barnes (1st round) 2021 – Achiuwa (August 6) 2023 – Schröder (July 12) 2020 – Flynn (1st round) 2021 – Trent Jr. (March 25) 2023 – McDaniels (July 6) 2017 – Anunoby (1st round) 2023 – Nowell (July 3) 2016 – Siakam (1st round) 2022 – Harper Jr. (July 14) 2022 – Porter Jr. (July 6) 2018 – Boucher (July 20)
PRONOUNCIATION GUIDE: Precious Achiuwa: Precious ah-CHEW-uh Jama Mahlalela: Jah-MAH MAH-la-lay-lah OG Anunoby: OG Ann-uh-no-bee Markquis Nowell: mar-KEESE no-WELL Vin Bhavnani: Vin BAV-naan-ee Jakob Poeltl: YAH-cub PER-tull Chris Boucher: Chris boo-SHAY Darko Rajaković: Darko rye-ahk-oe-vich Malachi Flynn: MAL-uh-kai Flynn Pascal Siakam: Pass-CAL See-AHK-am Christian Koloko: Christian co-LOW-co Ivo Simović: EE-voh SIM-oh-vitch