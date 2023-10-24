featured-image

RAPTORS SET ROSTER FOR OPENING NIGHT

October 24, 20233:15 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their roster for the 2023-24 regular season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet / Sportsnet 590). 

The upcoming season is the Raptors’ 29th in the NBA. This is the 12th straight season and the 23rd time in team history Toronto has started the regular season at home. The Raptors sport a 17-11 (.607) record in season openers and are 18-10 (.643) in home openers. Wednesday will mark the first time that the Raptors and Timberwolves face-off in a season opener. Toronto owns an all-time record of 37-17 (.685) against Minnesota including a 24-4 (.857) record at home.

            The opening night roster features seven international players which is the second-most in the league along with San Antonio. Dallas and Oklahoma City feature a league-high eight.

2023-24 TORONTO RAPTORS ROSTER

(as of Oct. 24, 2023)

NO.PLAYERPOSHTWTBIRTHDATEPRIOR TO NBA / HOME COUNTRYNBA EXP.
5Precious AchiuwaF6-824309/19/1999Memphis / Nigeria3
3OG AnunobyG-F6-724007/17/1997Indiana / England6
4Scottie BarnesG-F6-824108/01/2001Florida State / USA2
25Chris BoucherF6-920001/11/1993Oregon / Canada6
1Gradey DickG-F6-720011/20/2003Kansas / USAR
22Malachi FlynnG6-118505/09/1998San Diego State / USA3
0Javon Freeman-Liberty*G6-318910/20/1999DePaul / USAR
8Ron Harper Jr.*G-F6-523304/12/2000Rutgers / USA1
35Christian KolokoC7-021706/20/2000Arizona / Cameroon1
2Jalen McDanielsF6-919001/31/1998San Diego State / USA4
24Markquis Nowell*G5-816012/25/1999Kansas State / USAR
19Jakob PoeltlC7-126010/15/1995Utah / Austria7
32Otto Porter Jr.F6-823006/03/1993Georgetown / USA10
17Dennis SchröderG6-317509/15/1993NY Phantoms Braunschweig (Germany) / Germany10
43Pascal SiakamF6-824504/02/1994New Mexico State / Cameroon7
14Garrett TempleG-F6-519005/08/1986LSU / USA13
33Gary Trent Jr. G6-520401/18/1999Duke / USA5
21Thaddeus Young F6-822506/21/1988Georgia Tech / USA16
      *Two-way contract player
HEAD COACH: Darko Rajaković (Serbia)
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Pat Delany (Saint Anselm)Jama Mahlalela (British Columbia)James Wade (Kennesaw State)
Mike Batiste (Arizona State)Ivo Simović (Serbia)Vin Bhavnani (USC)
Jim Sann (Colorado)Mery Andrade (Portugal)Drew Jones (Penn State)
VICE PRESIDENT, PLAYER HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Alex McKechnie (Leeds School of Physiotherapy)
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Rayhan Malik (York)
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
0         Javon Freeman-Liberty5         Precious Achiuwa21       Thaddeus Young32        Otto Porter Jr.
1         Gradey Dick8         Ron Harper Jr.22       Malachi Flynn  33        Gary Trent Jr.
2         Jalen McDaniels14       Garrett Temple24       Markquis Nowell  35        Christian Koloko
3         OG Anunoby17       Dennis Schröder25        Chris Boucher43        Pascal Siakam
4         Scottie Barnes19       Jakob Poeltl  
HOW THE TEAM WAS ASSEMBLED:    
DraftTradeFree Agent
2023 – Dick (1st round)2023 – Poeltl (February 9)2023 – Temple (August 1)
2022 – Koloko (2nd round)2022 – Young (February 10)2023 – Freeman-Liberty (July 22)
2021 – Barnes (1st round)2021 – Achiuwa (August 6)2023 – Schröder (July 12)
2020 – Flynn (1st round)2021 – Trent Jr. (March 25)2023 – McDaniels (July 6)
2017 – Anunoby (1st round) 2023 – Nowell (July 3)
2016 – Siakam (1st round) 2022 – Harper Jr. (July 14)
  2022 – Porter Jr. (July 6)
  2018 – Boucher (July 20)
PRONOUNCIATION GUIDE:
Precious Achiuwa: Precious ah-CHEW-uhJama Mahlalela: Jah-MAH MAH-la-lay-lah
OG Anunoby: OG Ann-uh-no-beeMarkquis Nowell: mar-KEESE no-WELL
Vin Bhavnani: Vin BAV-naan-eeJakob Poeltl: YAH-cub PER-tull
Chris Boucher: Chris boo-SHAYDarko Rajaković: Darko rye-ahk-oe-vich
Malachi Flynn: MAL-uh-kai FlynnPascal Siakam: Pass-CAL See-AHK-am
Christian Koloko: Christian co-LOW-coIvo Simović: EE-voh SIM-oh-vitch

