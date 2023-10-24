RAPTORS SET ROSTER FOR OPENING NIGHT

The upcoming season is the Raptors’ 29th in the NBA. This is the 12th straight season and the 23rd time in team history Toronto has started the regular season at home. The Raptors sport a 17-11 (.607) record in season openers and are 18-10 (.643) in home openers. Wednesday will mark the first time that the Raptors and Timberwolves face-off in a season opener. Toronto owns an all-time record of 37-17 (.685) against Minnesota including a 24-4 (.857) record at home.