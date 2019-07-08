Raptors Re-Sign Patrick McCaw

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have re-signed forward Patrick McCaw. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Patrick is a multi-dimensional player who brings a lot of skills to our team and can play a variety of positions,” said Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster. “We’re really glad to have him back.”

McCaw, 6-foot-7, 185 pounds, averaged 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 13.7 minutes in 29 games (one start) with Toronto and Cleveland last season. He shot .413 (26-63) from the field, including .321 (9-28) from three-point range. McCaw averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 26 contests with the Raptors after signing as a free agent Jan. 10.

In the postseason, McCaw made 11 appearances for Toronto and became the first player to win three consecutive NBA championships (2017-19) since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant (2000-02).

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, McCaw has posted career averages of 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 15.5 minutes in 157 NBA games (31 starts) with Golden State, Cleveland and Toronto. He was picked in the second round (38th overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 NBA Draft and traded to the Warriors on draft night.

McCaw played two collegiate seasons at UNLV (2014-16), averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 31.7 minutes in 65 career contests (48 starts). As a sophomore, he was voted by the coaches to the MWC All-Defensive Team and All-MWC Second Team.