RAPTORS CONVERT FREEMAN-LIBERTY TO STANDARD NBA CONTRACT

Freeman-Liberty, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, has appeared in 21 regular season games (20 starts) with Raptors 905 this season, the G League affiliate of the Raptors, averaging a team-high 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point range and .820 (73-89) from the free throw line. Ranked third in G League scoring this season, Freeman-Liberty has scored 20+ points in a team-high 15 games, including 30-or-more points six times. He was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 12-25, averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in four games, helping the 905 to a 3-1 record. Freeman-Liberty made his NBA debut Jan. 17 vs. Miami. He has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season.