RAPTORS CONVERT FREEMAN-LIBERTY TO STANDARD NBA CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have converted guard Javon Freeman-Liberty to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Freeman-Liberty, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, has appeared in 21 regular season games (20 starts) with Raptors 905 this season, the G League affiliate of the Raptors, averaging a team-high 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point range and .820 (73-89) from the free throw line. Ranked third in G League scoring this season, Freeman-Liberty has scored 20+ points in a team-high 15 games, including 30-or-more points six times. He was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 12-25, averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in four games, helping the 905 to a 3-1 record. Freeman-Liberty made his NBA debut Jan. 17 vs. Miami. He has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Freeman-Liberty appeared in 17 regular season games with Windy City in the NBA G League last season. He played two seasons at Valparaiso (2018-20) before transferring to DePaul (2020-22) for his final two years. He earned Second Team All-BIG EAST honours as a senior after averaging 21.7 points, which ranked eighth among all NCAA Division l players.