RAPTORS COMPLETE TRADE WITH NETS

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that they have acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thaddeus Young. In a corresponding move, the Raptors have waived Dinwiddie.

Schröder averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 30.6 minutes in 51 games (33 starts) with Toronto after signing as a free agent in July 2023.

Young was acquired by the Raptors in February 2022. The 16-year vet averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 103 games (15 starts) over three seasons with Toronto.