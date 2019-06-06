NBA Finals Game 3 Rap

It was over when…Fred VanVleet drilled a three-pointer with 1:39 remaining to put the Raptors ahead 118-105. From there, the Raptors collected a 123-109 Game 3 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Quick start: The Raptors got off to a great start on the road in Game 3, leading by 12 points in the first quarter before the Warriors closed on a 13-8 run in the final two minutes to trim Toronto’s lead to 36-29 after one. The Raptors shot 55 percent from the floor while holding the Warriors to 46 percent shooting. Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green each had nine points in the quarter for the Raptors, while Steph Curry scored 17 points for the Warriors to lead all scorers.

Holding court: Things slowed down in the second quarter for both teams. Toronto’s field goal percentage dropped to 42 percent, but the Warriors couldn’t take advantage as they shot just 33 percent in the quarter, allowing the Raptors to win the second by a slight 24-23 margin to take an eight-point, 60-52 lead, into the half. Kyle Lowry led all scorers in the quarter, scoring 11 points as he played the entire 12 minutes, while Pascal Siakam added eight points. Steph Curry again led the Warriors, scoring eight in the quarter, and leading all scorers in the half with 25 points. Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 15 at the half, while Pascal Siakam added 14 points.

Keeping the lead: After getting outscored 34-21 in the third quarter of Game 2, the Raptors knew they needed to come out of the locker room after the half with energy and focus in Game 3. Toronto led throughout the third, going ahead by 16 — the largest lead of the game — on a pair of free throws from Kawhi Leonard with 1:33 remaining in the quarter. Though the Warriors would keep pushing, Toronto maintained their lead and went into the fourth with a 96-83 advantage after winning the third, 36-31. Kawhi Leonard and Steph Curry each scored 15 points in the quarter for their respective teams, while Andre Iguodala added eight points for the Warriors and Danny Green added nine for the Raptors.

Closing time: Though the Raptors shot 63 percent in the final frame while the Warriors connected on just 29 percent of their field goal attempts, Toronto won the quarter by just a point, 27-26. The Warriors were able to make up for a rough shooting quarter at the free throw line. Toronto didn’t go to the line in the fourth, while Golden State was 9-for-12 on free throws in the quarter. The Warriors were aggressive to start the fourth and cut Toronto’s lead to seven with 10:30 remaining. Even as the Raptors continued to stretch their advantage, answering each Warriors attempt at a run, Golden State did not stop pushing. Kawhi Leonard checked into the game with 7:11 remaining. A minute later he hit a pull up jumper, then stole the ball on the next possession and scored on a driving layup to give Toronto it’s largest lead of the game at 17 with 5:42 on the clock. From there, the teams traded baskets, but Golden State wouldn’t get closer than 10 the rest of the way through.

Raptors player(s) of the game: Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 30 points in 39 minutes in Game 3. He shot 9-for-17 from the floor, 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Leonard also added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Kyle Lowry finished with 23 points to go with four rebounds and nine assists, while also adding a steal and a blocked shot in a team-high 44 minutes. Lowry shot 8-for-16 from the floor, 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Lowry also broke Toronto’s franchise record for career field goals made in the postseason in Game 3, passing DeMar DeRozan (397). Lowry has now made 398 postseason field goals with the Raptors.

Underrated Raptors player(s) of the game: Danny Green had a huge night for the Raptors, scoring 18 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-for-10 from the floor as all six of his field goals were three-pointers. Green also added five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot. Pascal Siakam also had a well-rounded outing in Game 3. Siakam played 39 minutes, scoring 18 points on 8-for-16 shooting, while adding a game-high nine rebounds and six assists. The Raptors were a team-best +22 with Siakam on the floor. Rounding out Toronto's starting five was Marc Gasol, who finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Gasol added seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.

That’s a rap…

“I think he was amazing. He was great tonight. Just controlling the pace and also finding his shots and looking to score. When he does both of those things and also the hustle plays on defence, I think that’s the whole package for Kyle. Having him on the squad is definitely something that we cherish. He’s our floor general.” - Pascal Siakam on Kyle Lowry’s Game 3 performance

By the #’s…

52…Percent shooting for the Raptors, 40 percent shooting for the Warriors. The Raptors are the third team in Finals history to shoot at least 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from the free throw line. Toronto shot 52 percent from the floor, 45 percent from three and 95 percent from the free throw line in Game 3.

17…Made three-pointers for Toronto on 38 attempts (45 percent). Golden State finished with 12 three-pointers on 36 attempts (33 percent). Via ESPN stats and info, Toronto’s 17 three-pointers is tied for the most by any team on the road in the NBA Finals.

30… Assists for the Raptors, 25 for the Warriors.

10…Blocked shots for the Raptors, three for the Warriors. Serge Ibaka came off the bench to record six blocked shots in just 22 minutes of play.

47…Points (a playoff career-high), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Steph Curry to lead the Warriors. Curry shot 14-for-31 from the floor, 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and 13-for-14 from the free throw line.

They said it…

“Danny's buckets, I think, boosted our whole team's confidence because we're kind of used to most of the year relying on those. I think that when he banked a couple there and then he kind of kept it going, I think it was just a huge confidence boost all around.” - Nick Nurse on Danny Green hitting six three-pointers

“His mind for the game has been special, and the growth throughout the year has been pretty good for him. He's not a first-time head coach, he's first-time NBA head coach, but the experience that he's had in his many leagues and teams that he's been a head coach before, he's kind of just kind of stepped up and continued to grow with that.” - Kyle Lowry on Raptors head coach Nick Nurse

“Favourite player right there in the NBA for me. He’s always calm. It’s crazy. I always look at him when I’m kind of rattled and I’m mad at myself about things. I just look at him and he’s always calm. He always has that same demeanour. We always have the eye contact where it’s like he tells me to relax. Fred is that type of player you love to have on your team. The energy that he brings to the team, his defence and then the three-point shooting. It’s awesome. Like I said, favourite player in the NBA.” - Pascal Siakam on teammate and friend Fred VanVleet

“All that matters now is Game 4. Nothing else matters. Nothing else is important but Game 4. We’ll watch film, see what they tried to do. See what worked, potentially what they can do to solve some issues that they had and some of things that we can do better at the same time.” - Marc Gasol, locking in and taking things one game at a time

Up next: The Warriors will host the Raptors for Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Friday, June 7th at 9 P.M. ET.