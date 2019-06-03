NBA Finals Game 2 Rap

It was over when…Andre Iguodala hit a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to put Golden State ahead by five and give the Warriors a 109-104 Game 2 victory to tie the series up at one game apiece.

Getting things started: Much like Game 1, both teams got off to a slow start from the floor on Sunday. Despite the shooting struggles, Toronto led 27-26 after an opening 12 minutes where both teams shot 37 percent from the floor. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 11 points in the quarter, as Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with nine.

Settling in: The Raptors found their shooting stroke in the second quarter. Toronto connected on 58 percent of its field goals in the quarter and 43 percent of its threes. The Raptors were 11-for-19 from the floor, while the Warriors made 9-of-21 shots (43 percent) as Steph Curry shook off a 0-for-3 first quarter to score 12 points in the second quarter. Though Toronto led by 11 with two minutes remaining in the half, the Warriors closed on a 9-3 run to trim the Raptors lead to five at the break. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 10 points in the quarter, and Kawhi Leonard added seven. Klay Thompson led all scorers at the half with 18 points, while Leonard led Toronto with 16.

Turning point: Things took a sharp turn in the third as the Warriors came out of the locker room and reeled off an 18-0 run to go from down five to ahead by 13 as Toronto’s first field goal — and points— in the quarter came at the 6:20 mark. Toronto shot just 32 percent in the third, while giving up 56 percent shooting (and 50 percent from beyond the arc) to the Warriors. Though the Raptors closed the quarter on a 21-8 run, they still went into the fourth trailing 88-80. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers in the third with 12 points while Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each scored seven points to lead the Warriors.

Close but not close enough: The Warriors continued to lead throughout the fourth, and held an eight-point advantage with 4:26 remaining. Kyle Lowry picked up his sixth foul and fouled out at the 3:52 mark, and the teams traded misses. Kawhi Leonard brought the Raptors within five on a pair of free throws to go along with a technical foul free throw with 1:08 remaining. Despite the difficult second half and that six-minute stretch to start the third quarter, a three from Danny Green got the Raptors within two points with 26.9 seconds on the clock. Toronto tried to get a steal on the next Warriors possession, but instead, Andre Iguodala drilled an open three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to put the Warriors ahead by five and seal Golden State’s 109-104 victory.

Raptors player of the game: Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 34 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds, including five offensive. He added three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 39 minutes.

Underrated Raptors player of the game: Fred VanVleet scored 17 points off the bench to go with four rebounds, two assists and three steals while also being tasked with guarding Steph Curry on the defensive end of the floor.

That’s a rap…

“We're in the same boat they kind of were in coming here. We got to go out there and get one, right, that's all we got to do is get one. And we can do that.” - Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on the team heading on the road for Games 3 & 4

By the #’s…

37… Percent shooting for the Raptors, 46 percent shooting for the Warriors.

34… Assists for Golden State on 38 field goals. In comparison, Toronto had just 17 assists on 35 field goals.

49… Rebounds for the Raptors, including 15 offensive. The Warriors had 42 rebounds, six on the offensive glass.

16… Kawhi Leonard was a perfect 16-for-16 from the line, setting a new Finals record for most free throws made without a miss in an NBA Finals game.

17… Points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a blocked shot for Draymond Green who narrowly missed out on his second consecutive triple-double.

They said it…

“Obviously just take it one game at a time. Finals is not going to be easy. The only thing that matters is the four. Four wins. Once you get it, two wins, three wins, it does not matter. Just take one game at a time and just play through the adversity.” - Kawhi Leonard on what he can share with teammates from previous Finals experience

“We understand what this team brings and what type of effort it's going to take to beat these guys. We know what we're dealing with here and obviously, we would like to play better and we would like to have a chance to win at the end, like we did. We fought back, and we know that going towards Game 3 we've got to play a lot better, and it's going to be even harder on the road, but we're capable and we know what we bring to the table. So just got to regroup, flush it and get back to work tomorrow.” - Fred VanVleet on the team’s mindset after the game 2 loss

“The game is over. On to Game 3. We’ll watch film and see the things that didn’t work well for us defensively.” - Marc Gasol

Up next: The series shifts to Golden State for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be Wednesday, June 5 at 9 P.M. ET at Oracle Arena.