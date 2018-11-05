Game Preview: Raptors vs Jazz

Toronto Raptors (9-1) @ Utah Jazz (4-5)

When: Monday, November 5th, 9 P.M. ET

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: The injury report for both teams is to be announced.

Best start: The Raptors picked up their third straight victory on Sunday thanks to a dominant first-quarter effort. Toronto shot 68 percent in the opening quarter, outscoring the Lakers 42-17 to hold a 25-point lead after the first 12 minutes. “We played really hard,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said. “We really wanted to put some pressure on them, get up and guard the ball hard, get out and run. We got out to an unbelievable start, really.” The victory moved Toronto to 9-1 on the season for the first time in franchise history.

Back-to-back: Monday’s game will be a back-to-back for the Raptors following Sunday’s 121-107 victory against the Lakers in Los Angeles. The Jazz come into the game having dropped three straight, most recently a 103-88 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Extra Assists

Career-night: Serge Ibaka set a new career-high in L.A., scoring 34 points in 25 minutes. He shot a blistering 15-for-17 from the floor, connecting on his first 14 field goals of the game. He also added 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. The Raptors were a +32 when he was on the floor. After the game, Ibaka was asked about his career-high. "We got the W and I’m happy [about that more] than just scoring a lot of points,” he said.

.Record set: Kyle Lowry set a franchise record for most consecutive games with 10+ assists, breaking the previous record of seven games set by Damon Stoudamire. Lowry finished Sunday’s game with 21 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. He also took two charges. “Kyle’s assist numbers are off the charts,” Nick Nurse said. “I bet a lot of them are going to Serge [Ibaka].” Lowry is leading the league in both assists per game and charges taken.

Another double-double: Pascal Siakam added another double-double to his resume with Sunday’s victory. After recording a career-high 22 points and then a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double in the team’s previous back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers last week, Siakam had 16 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal against the Lakers. “On the court, what he’s given us more than anything, is versatility,” Nick Nurse said. Siakam shot 8-for-14 from the floor and was a +25 in the game.