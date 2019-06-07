Game 4 Preview: Raptors vs Warriors

Toronto Raptors (2-1) @ Golden State Warriors (1-2)

When: Friday, June 7th 9 P.M. ET

Where: Oracle Arena



Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, Jordan Loyd (coach’s decision) is listed as out. For the Warriors, Kevin Durant (right calf strain), is listed as out. Kevon Looney (right 1st costal cartilage non-displaced fracture) and Klay Thompson (left hamstring strain) are both listed as questionable.

- One down: After splitting the first two games of the series at Scotiabank Arena, winning Game 1 and dropping Game 2, the Raptors headed to Golden State where they picked up a Game 3 win at Oracle on Wednesday night. Game 4 will tip off in Oakland on Friday, June 7 at 9 P.M. ET, before the series shifts back to Scotiabank for Game 5 on Monday, June 10, also at 9 P.M. ET. With Wednesday’s victory, the Raptors are now 5-4 on the road in the postseason and have won at least one playoff game in each of their four playoff series this year.

- Recent History: The Raptors got off to a solid start in Game 3 and never trailed after the first quarter. Toronto led by seven after the first quarter, eight at the half and 13 heading into the fourth where they would lead by as many as 17 before collecting a 123-109 victory. The Raptors were super efficient in the game, shooting 52 percent from the floor, 45 percent from the three-point line, and 95 percent from the free-throw line. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 30 points, while Kyle Lowry added 23 points and nine assists. The Warriors were led by Steph Curry who scored a playoff career-high 47 points in the loss.

Extra Assists

- Balanced attack: The Raptors weren’t just efficient in Wednesday’s win, they were also extremely balanced in their scoring output. All five starters scored at least 17 points and attempted at least 10 field goals. Every player who attempted a field goal shot at least 50 percent from the floor. “You could feel that the team was playing well, that we were in rhythm,” Marc Gasol said. “We were helping one another, communicating, sharing the basketball, all the good things that happen in a team sport.” While Leonard scored a team-high 30 points and Lowry added 23 points, Pascal Siakam and Danny Green each scored 18 points and Marc Gasol added 17 as Toronto’s starters combined for 106 of Toronto’s 123 points in the win. Fred VanVleet also continued to provide a scoring boost off the bench, scoring 11 points, including a three-pointer with 1:39 remaining that was the dagger. VanVleet has scored in double figures in his last six games. Leonard’s 30-point total was his 13th time scoring at least 30 points this postseason. He joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Allen Iverson as the only players to score at least 30 points 13 times in a single postseason since the 2000-01 NBA season.

- Green for three: Danny Green had a monster Game 3, scoring 18 points in just 27 minutes after being limited due to foul trouble. Green didn’t allow the foul trouble to hinder his effectiveness or aggressiveness on the offensive end of the floor as he connected on six three-pointers, shooting 6-for-10 from the floor in the win. “We had a good rhythm,” Green said after the game. “We had a good flow, we had a good couple stops to where we can run and get our transition or where we get some good uncontested looks. We had a few good looks, and they fell for me.” Thanks to his six threes, Green moved into ninth place on the NBA’s career-list for three-pointers made in the Finals with 47 three-pointers. Toronto had 17 made threes in Game 3, tying the record for most threes made on the road by any team in the NBA Finals.

- Point man: Kyle Lowry scored 23 points to go with nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in a team-high 44 minutes in Game 3. He shot 8-for-16 from the floor, 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Lowry also passed DeMar DeRozan (397) as Toronto’s all-time playoff leader in field goals made. Lowry now has 398 field goals scored in the postseason in a Raptors uniform. Lowry recently became the franchise leader in playoff scoring and already is the team’s postseason leader in three-pointers made, assists, steals and games played. After the team’s Game 3 victory, Danny Green talked about Lowry’s impact in every part of the game for the Raptors. “He does the little things for us, even when he's not scoring,” Green said. “He's going take charges, he's going to get rebounds, he's going to box people out, he's going to do the dirty work, he's a blue-collar guy, and he's going to give us pace.”