Game 4 Preview: Raptors vs Sixers

GAME DAY PREVIEW

Toronto Raptors (1-2) @ Philadelphia 76ers (2-1)

When: Sunday, May 5th, 3:30 P.M. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (appendectomy), Chris Boucher (back spasms) and Jordan Loyd (coach’s decision) are out. Pascal Siakam (right calf contusion) is listed as doubtful and Jeremy Lin (back spasms) is listed as questionable. For the Sixers, the injury report is to be determined.

- Bounce back: The Raptors are looking to bounce back and even up their second-round best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon. Toronto is 5-1 following back-to-back losses this season and has not dropped three straight games since Nov. 12-16.

- Recent history: The Raptors fell to the Sixers 116-95 in Game 3 on Thursday, despite a 33-point performance from Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors kept it close in the first quarter, trailing by three after the opening 12 minutes, but Philadelphia led by double digits through most of the second quarter, taking an 11-point advantage into the half. The Raptors were able to trim the lead to eight points heading into the fourth, but the Sixers reeled off an 11-1 run to start the final frame and they didn't look back. Joel Embiid scored 33 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Sixers, while Jimmy Butler narrowly missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, as Philadelphia had six players reach double figures.

Extra Assists

- Defence first: After six straight postseason games of holding opponents below 100 points, Toronto’s defensive effort just wasn’t there on Thursday, as the Sixers racked up 116 points on 51 percent shooting from the floor, and 44 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Game 3 loss snapped Toronto’s streak of holding opponents below 42 percent shooting in seven straight playoff games, a streak that was tied for the second-longest during the three-point era.

- Keeping it consistent: Despite the loss, Kawhi Leonard was fantastic once again for the Raptors this postseason. Leonard finished with a game-high tying 33 points, matching Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid’s point total in the game. He shot 13-for-22 from the floor, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and made all five of his free-throw attempts. He added four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. Leonard is second in postseason scoring this year, averaging 31.5 points per game. Kevin Durant (34.3) is first.

- Staying ready: On Saturday afternoon Pascal Siakam was listed as doubtful on the injury report for Game 4 because of a right calf contusion that was sustained during Thursday’s Game 3 loss. Siakam has been Toronto’s second-leading scorer this postseason, averaging 22.9 points per game. Though he has not been ruled out for Game 4, the team is approaching his availability the same way it has approached various players being in and out of the lineup during this regular season. “I think we’ve been prepared the last couple years with [the] next man up [mentality],” Kyle Lowry said. “There’s a reason you have 15 players on your team. There are always guys that can step up and play. It’s going to be interesting to go out there and see what we do, see how we react, and how we respond to it.”