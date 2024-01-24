DARKO AND GAGA RAJAKOVIĆ TO ASSIST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS

B-roll and stills from the SickKids visit this afternoon will be uploaded here for editorial use.

Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković and his wife Gaga announced Wednesday that they will be donating to the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalâ, and to a children’s hospital in Belgrade, Serbia to be disclosed at a later date. A contribution of $20 USD will be made for every assist recorded by the Raptors – retroactive to start of the 2023-24 campaign – and the final amount will be distributed to all three hospitals at season’s end.

“As parents, Gaga and I can only imagine the heartache that so many families face when their children are dealt with life-threating diagnoses,” Darko Rajaković said. “We have been incredibly inspired by the bravery, courage and resilience from the children, families, and staff of the communities we have been fortunate to be a part of, and extend our full support in any way we can.”

Based in Toronto, SickKids is Canada's most research-intensive hospital and the largest centre dedicated to improving children's health in the country. St. Jude is a research hospital based in Memphis, Tennessee which is a partner of choice of the NBA Coaches Association and had hosted the Raptors as special guests earlier this year.