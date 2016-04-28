Powell Emerging for Raptors in 2016 Playoffs

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

Less than 24 hours after a game-tying dunk that threatened to take the roof off the Air Canada Centre, rookie Norman Powell was getting used to speaking into a microphone as he addressed media at practice.

“Oh man,” he said gesturing to the microphone. Podium. [This is] different.”

Players speak in small scrums on the practice floor in the regular season. During the playoffs, due to the volume of reporters and cameras, a podium is set up in a work room and the most-requested players are brought in to do their media availability in front of a mic. Although the podium appearance was a first for Powell he handled it like a pro, much like the way he has tackled all of the other firsts he has experienced since coming to Toronto.

The four-year UCLA alum was huge down the stretch for the Raptors in a thrilling Game 5 comeback victory. He played the entire fourth and had two steals, one that led to that game-tying dunk that made the crowd erupt. Most important, he played aggressively on both ends of the floor and wasn’t bothered by the moment, embracing it instead.

“I just told myself I put in the time, I put in the work to go out there and play basketball,” Powell told reporters. “It’s a big stage that I’ve dreamed of being on my whole life, and just to go out there and prove to people that I belong on this stage, that I belong in the NBA, that’s [been] my whole mindset, [since] the day I was drafted.”

While Raptors fans have gotten to know Powell through 24 starts in the regular season, NBA fans who are not familiar are getting introduced to a young player who has already earned the respect of his veteran teammates.

“When I first worked out with him in the gym — I always tell people this story — his mindset, his competitive nature, he didn’t care who you were once you was on that court,” DeMar DeRozan said. “Being a rookie coming into the league and not knowing the NBA, but you’re willing to lay it all out there on the line with NBA guys, he gained my respect [ever] since then. Everything from then was a plus, from watching him in the D-League, from watching him work out before practice, after practice, so it’s not surprising at all, the things he’s capable of doing.”

Powell played 28 minutes on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson started his first game of the season, in place of Luis Scola. Although Scola did not make an on-court appearance in Game 5, his voice was heard as he helped Powell prepare for his opportunity when the two were seated by one another on the bench.

“Scola was really talking to me during the game [and] during the timeouts, about guarding Paul George and just being aggressive, and when to take a foul because we weren’t in the penalty,” Powell said. “Things like that are really helpful for me in my development as a player.”

Powell said Scola also spoke with him after the game about different late-game situations and ways to handle them. Scola is in his 20th season of professional basketball, and is always willing to pass along lessons he has learned to younger teammates who are eager listeners.

“[It’s] really beneficial for me,” Powell said. “To have guys that are looking at me and mentoring me and helping me improve my game, in the moment, off the court – it’s really helped me calm down and focus on the task at hand. Guys are in my ear.”