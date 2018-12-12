Game Preview: Raptors vs Warriors

Toronto Raptors (22-7) @ Golden State Warriors (19-9)

When: Wednesday, December 12th, 10:30 P.M. ET

Where: Oracle Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: The injury reports for both the Raptors and Warriors are to be announced.

One down: The Raptors got off to a strong start on their current four-game road trip, earning a 123-99 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Despite Kawhi Leonard missing the game with a bruised right hip, Toronto blew the game open early in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers 33-17 to take a 103-74 heading into the fourth. Wednesday’s game in Oakland will be a back-to-back for Toronto. The Raptors are 5-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Recent history: The Raptors are 1-0 against the Warriors this season, defeating Golden State 131-128 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 29, despite a 51-point performance from Kevin Durant. The Raptors were led by Kawhi Leonard’s 37 points, while Kyle Lowry had 10 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, and Pascal Siakam scored 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in that game, but both have returned to Golden State’s lineup.

Extra Assists

Bounce back: Kyle Lowry had a 21-point, five-rebound, seven-assist performance (including a steal and block as well) in 32 minutes against the Clippers. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-8 from the three-point line. When Lowry was on the floor, the Raptors were a +30 in the game.

Dishing dimes: Fred VanVleet started in place of Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday. VanVleet was coming off a 19-point performance on 7-for-12 shooting, including 5-for-7 from deep, against the Bucks on Sunday. Though his scoring wasn’t needed in Los Angeles, with six Raptors reaching double figures, his passing skills were on display as VanVleet recorded a career-high 14 assists in 29 minutes. He already set a new career-high by halftime with 10 assists in the first half, finishing with five points, six rebounds, 14 assists and just two turnovers before checking out with the game in hand.

Sharp shooters: Wednesday’s game against the Warriors will mark the second time in their last three games that the Raptors will have faced one of two players in the league shooting better than 50/40/90 this season. First was Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon on Sunday, next up is Golden State’s Stephen Curry who is shooting 51 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc and 94 percent from the free-throw line.