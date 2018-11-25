Game Preview: Raptors vs Heat

Miami Heat (7-11) @ Toronto Raptors (16-4)

When: Sunday, November 25, 6 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: For the Raptors, Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is out. For the Heat, Goran Dragic (right knee injury), Tyler Johnson (right hamstring strain), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) are all out. Justise Winslow (quadriceps contusion) is listed as questionable.

Record set: The Raptors have set another record already this season. Friday’s 125-107 victory against the Washington Wizards moved Toronto to 16-4 on the season, a new franchise record for the most wins through the first 20 games of the regular season. The Raptors previously went 15-5 in the first 20 games of the season during the 2014-15 season. Toronto has the best record in the league and is two games ahead in the wins column.

Packed schedule: Sunday’s match up against the Heat kicks off a busy week for the Raptors. After facing Miami, the team will head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Tuesday, return to Toronto to prepare for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and then head to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Extra Assists

Return of the OG: Friday’s game saw the return of OG Anunoby to Toronto’s lineup after missing the previous three games with a right wrist sprain. Anunoby sprained his wrist in Boston on Nov. 22, but showed little evidence of his time off scoring 15 points in his return. He shot 6-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in 19 minutes. “He looked bouncy,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said. “He got up in the air a little bit, he was active and quick.”

Family affair: Thanks to older brother Dorell Wright’s time in Miami with the Heat, Delon Wright has a special connection with 16-year vet Dwyane Wade. “Right before my brother got drafted, he became one of my favourite players,” Wright said. Wade has remained close with Wright, watching him grow up and blossom into an NBA player who has a euro step that looks pretty familiar. “That was the first thing I took from him,” Wright said. “The steals, playing the passing lanes [too]. He would always check up on me. [He would] give me some advice. It’s been good over the years.”

From deep: After struggling to connect from deep on their recent road trip, things fell into place for the Raptors in a big way on Friday. Toronto made a season-high 17 three-pointers against the Wizards, shooting 44 percent (17-for-39) from beyond the arc. Nine different players had at least one three in the game while OG Anunoby, Danny Green and Fred VanVleet each hit three.