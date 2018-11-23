Game Preview: Raptors vs Wizards

Washington Wizards (6-11) @ Toronto Raptors (15-4)

When: Friday, November 23, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: For the Raptors, C.J. Miles (right adductor strain) and OG Anunoby (right wrist sprain) are listed as questionable. Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is out. For the Wizards, Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness) is listed as questionable.

Welcome Toronto: The Raptors are back at Scotiabank Arena after a four-game road trip to host the Washington Wizards on Friday and the Miami Heat on Sunday. A win on Friday would set a franchise record for most victories in the first 20 games of the regular season. Friday's game will be the first of six games this season where the Raptors will wear their white and gold Welcome Toronto uniforms.

Recent history: The Raptors last saw the Wizards in Washington on Oct. 20 where they earned a 117-113 victory behind a season-high 28-point performance from Kyle Lowry. Toronto received 16 points apiece from Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas, while OG Anunoby (12 points), started for Kawhi Leonard who missed the game for rest. The Wizards were led by Bradley Beal’s 32 points in the loss.

Extra Assists

Triple-double Lowry: Kyle Lowry recorded his 13th career triple-double in Toronto’s 124-108 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists in 32 minutes in the 11th triple-double he’s recorded in a Raptors uniform. All other players in franchise history have combined for 12 triple-doubles. Lowry is leading the league in assists with his 10.5 per-game average and Wednesday's game saw him become the fifth Raptors player to record 17 assists in a game. He joins Jose Calderon (eight times), T.J. Ford (twice), Mark Jackson (once) and Damon Stoudamire (three times).

Working on the glass: The Raptors dominated the boards in Wednesday’s victory against the Hawks. Led by Jonas Valanciunas’ game-high 13 rebounds and point guard Kyle Lowry’s 12 rebounds, the Raptors outrebounded the Hawks 55-34, including 14-9 on the offensive glass. Toronto had four players record at least six rebounds, with Serge Ibaka adding nine and Greg Monroe recording six. Valanciunas drew the start in Wednesday’s game, as did Fred VanVleet, as the Raptors used its eighth different starting five this season. The team used 12 different starting combinations during the 2017-18 season.

Back-court battle: The Raptors will have their hands full with the Wizards duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal. While Beal scored 32 points against the Raptors in the first meeting between the two teams this season, Wall is fourth in the league in assists, averaging 7.9 assists to go with 21.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Beal is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. The duo combined for 57 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists in Washington’s recent 125-118 victory over the L.A. Clippers where the team came back from a 24-point deficit.