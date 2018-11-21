Game Preview: Raptors vs Hawks

Toronto Raptors (14-4) @ Atlanta Hawks (3-14)

When: Wednesday, November 21, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: State Farm Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: For the Raptors, the status of Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation), C.J. Miles (right adductor strain) and OG Anunoby (right wrist sprain) are not yet known. For the Hawks, Taurean Prince (right achilles pain) is probable and Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion) is out.

Closeout: Wednesday’s contest against the Hawks will be Toronto’s final game in a four-game trip before returning home to host the Washington Wizards on Friday. The game will also be a back-to-back for the Raptors who managed to hold on to collect a 93-91 victory against the Magic in Orlando on Tuesday. After dropping three straight, the Raptors enter Wednesday's game winners of their last two games.

Recent history: Wednesday will be the first of three meetings between the Raptors and Hawks this season. Toronto swept the season series 4-0 last year. Atlanta enters Wednesday’s game having lost their previous eight games and are 3-14 on the season.

Extra Assists

Green time: With the score tied and 2.3 seconds on the clock, Danny Green gave the Raptors the win over Orlando with 0.5 seconds remaining on Tuesday. After giving up a 38-point third quarter and going back and forth with the Magic throughout the fourth, Toronto found a way to get the road win. Green finished with 13 points on 5-for-13 field goals. The Raptors were led by Kawhi Leonard’s 18 points on 8-for-16 field goals, to go with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Sweet 16: Serge Ibaka has scored in double figures in 16 straight games, a streak spanning from Oct. 19- Nov. 20 this season. This is the longest stretch where he has scored double figures consecutively since 2014 and he is averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 27 minutes per game this season.

Familiar faces: Former Raptor Vince Carter is now a member of the Hawks. The 41-year-old — the oldest active player in the NBA — spent seven seasons with Toronto. Hawks assistant coach Greg Foster played 29 games for the Raptors during the 2002-03 season, while Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce an assistant Melvin Hunt were both on Cleveland’s coaching staff when Danny Green played for the Cavaliers. Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon played in San Antonio with Green and Kawhi Leonard during the 2016-17 season, and the game will be a homecoming for Raptors guard Jordan Loyd, who went to high school in Milton, GA.