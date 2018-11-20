Game Preview: Raptors vs Magic

Toronto Raptors (13-4) @ Orlando Magic (9-8)

When: Tuesday, November 20, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Amway Center

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: For the Raptors, the status of C.J. Miles (right adductor strain), Kyle Lowry (sore right ankle), OG Anunoby (right wrist sprain) and Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) are to be decided. For the Magic Timofey Mozgov (sore right knee) is out.

100 club: The Raptors have now topped 100 points for 20 straight regular-season games dating back to Apr. 8 of last season. This ties the second-longest streak in team history, with the record being 23 straight games. Toronto is averaging 116.8 points in 17 games this season. Tuesday’s game will be the third in a four-game road trip, and first in a back-to-back that will see the Raptors head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday before returning to Toronto to host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Back on track: After dropping three straight games, the Raptors picked up a big 122-83 victory in Chicago on Saturday. Toronto had five players reach double figures and were led by Fred VanVleet’s 18 points in his first regular-season career start. The Raptors finished the game shooting 54 percent from the floor, 40 percent from the three-point line and 92 percent from the free-throw line.

Extra Assists

First points: With the Raptors undermanned in Chicago on Saturday — C.J. Miles, OG Anunoby, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell all missed the game - the team called in Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd from Raptors 905 for the game. Both players got into the game, with Loyd playing 12 minutes and scoring eight points, including a pair of three-pointers for his first career points. “It felt really really good,” Loyd said. “Still trying to let it set in. A pretty surreal moment for me.”

Memento: The team collected the game ball from Saturday’s contest, giving it to Loyd as a keepsake of his first points scored. For a young player trying to prove he belongs in the NBA, every opportunity means a lot. Whether suiting up in a 905 uniform in the G League or a Raptors uniform in the NBA, Loyd is working to be ready for whatever either team needs from him. “Any time you can practice or put the uniform on with the guys, it’s big for me,” he said. “It’s another step in the direction I’m trying to go.”

Plus/minus supreme: Danny Green played 26 minutes against the Bulls. He scored 17 points on a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Most impressive, he was a team-high +35 in the game. Green is leading the league in +/- with a +196 rating. Kyle Lowry (+167) and Pascal Siakam (+150) are second and third in league rankings, respectively. Though Green has only been a Raptor for 17 games, his presence is felt on both ends of the floor. “Being able to guard, defend and his communication [has been huge for us],” Lowry said. “He’s a champion.”