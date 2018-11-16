Game Preview: Raptors vs Celtics

Toronto Raptors (12-3) @ Boston Celtics (8-6)

When: Friday, November 16, 2018 7 P.M. ET

Where: TD Garden

Leading into tonight’s game:

Injury Report: For the Raptors, Norman Powell is out with a left shoulder subluxation. The team has issued an injury update, saying that Powell will be out indefinitely after suffering the injury Nov. 5 at Utah. C.J. Miles is listed as doubtful with a right adductor strain and Danny Green is listed as probable with lower back tightness. For the Celtics, Jabari Bird is out and the status of Marcus Morris (illness) is to be determined.

On the road again: Friday’s game against the Celtics kicks off Toronto’s second four-game road trip of the season. This is the second of three four-game trips the team will play before the Christmas break. In the second half of the season, the team's longest road trip will span three games (and they will have four of these). This trip opens in Boston and includes stops in Orlando, Chicago and Atlanta, before the Raptors return to Toronto to host the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 P.M. ET.

Bounce back: The Raptors look to bounce back after a tough 106-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Toronto dropped consecutive games for the first time this season and fell to the Pistons after leading by 19 points in the third quarter. Wednesday’s loss was the first time the Raptors have lost this season when leading to start the fourth quarter. Toronto also lost at home on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Extra Assists

Last time: The Raptors saw the Celtics in the second game of the season, earning a 113-101 victory at Scotiabank Arena behind a 31-point, 10-rebound effort from Kawhi Leonard. Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, Kyle Lowry had 15 and Danny Green added 14 points. Toronto outscored Boston 31-22 in the final quarter to pull away with the win and held the Celtics to 40 percent shooting in the game. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Al Horford had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead Boston in the loss.

Charged up: Kyle Lowry is still leading the league in assists, and is the lone player to average double-digit assists each game. Lowry is averaging 10.7 dimes per contest. He is also the league leader in charges drawn, and has already taken 10 charges this season. Lowry led the NBA in this stat a year ago, recording 37 charges taken last season.

Familiar faces: Greg Monroe appeared in 26 games for the Celtics last season. C.J. Miles has connections to a pair of Celtics players, playing with Gordon Hayward in Utah from 2010-12 and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland from 2012-2014, while Kyle Lowry and Marcus Morris were both in Houston during the 2011-12 season.