Game Preview: Raptors vs Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers (4-3) @ Toronto Raptors (6-1)

When: Tuesday, October 30th, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Leading into tonight:

Injury Report: With both teams in action on Monday night, the injury report for both teams regardingTuesday's contest is still to be announced.

Back-to-back: Both teams enter Tuesday’s game having played on Monday. Toronto dropped its first game of the season on the road in Milwaukee, as a shorthanded squad fell to the Bucks 124-109. Philadelphia was at home, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-92, thanks to a dominant 31-13 third quarter that broke the game open. The Sixers has seven players reach double figures in the victory.

Heading out: After Tuesday’s contest at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors will be heading away from the comforts of home on their first extended road trip of the season. Toronto will depart for a four-game west coast trip on Thursday where they will face the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. They will return to Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 10 to take on the New York Knicks.

Extra Assists

Raptors high: Though the Raptors fell in Milwaukee, Serge Ibaka did his best to help the team, scoring 30 points in 29 minutes. This was the most points he has ever scored in a Raptors uniform. He shot 12-for-21 from the floor, 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the free throw line while adding nine rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot. Pascal Siakam also scored a career-high with 22 points on 10-for-16 field goals. Kyle Lowry had an off-shooting night, scoring just nine points, but he continued to rack up the assists, finishing with 15 dimes in 34 minutes. Lowry also picked up six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Milwaukee. His two steals moved him past Doug Christie to become the franchise leader in career steals. Through seven games, Lowry is now averaging 11.0 assists per contest.

Sophomore rules: Philadelphia’s second-year point guard Ben Simmons led the way in their victory against the Hawks on Monday. He narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. During that decisive third quarter where the Sixers pulled away, Simmons scored 15 of his 21 points. He is averaging 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season.

Forward focus: Though the Raptors had their perfect 6-0 record snapped on Monday, head coach Nick Nurse was already looking forward to Tuesday’s matchup with the Sixers. Nurse was asked what his message for the team was after the loss and it was clear he didn't want his team dwelling on the outcome in Milwaukee. “[I told them] hurry up and shower,” he said. We’ve got another game tomorrow. Let’s go and start another win streak.”