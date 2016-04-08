Game Day: Raptors vs. Pacers

Matt Tierney - Raptors.com

Toronto (52-26) finishes up a back-to-back at home tonight versus Indiana (42-36). The Raptors returned to TO last night after a defeat in Atlanta, while the Pacers are in town trying to prolong their three-game winning streak as they fight to secure a playoff spot.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Paul George – George enters tonight’s game fresh off a 29 point, five rebound performance in a win over the Cavaliers two days ago. Despite his recent strong play, the Raptors have done a solid job defending the Pacers All-Star forward this season, holding him to 30% shooting in the teams’ previous three matchups.

Delon Wright</strong – With two games in less then 24 hours, Dwane Casey may look to hand the fringe players and rookies some minutes in an attempt to avoid burnout. Wright’s name was called when the Raps faced the Spurs in San Antonio last weekend and responded with a sound performance, recording 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

RETURN OF THE JUNKYARD DOG

The silver lining in last night’s loss to the Hawks was the return of offseason acquistion, DeMarre Carroll.

Raps fans have been eagerly awaiting seeing Carroll back in the lineup ever since he was sidelined after knee surgery at the beginning of 2016.

With only four games remaining in the regular season, the hope was to get Carroll back integrated into the lineup and as close to game shape as possible ahead of the playoffs.

Casey brought his small-forward off the bench last night and gave him 14 minutes to try and shake off the cobwebs. Carroll was his typical self, recording a team-high 4 steals, and expressed his relief at being back, to the media after the game.

“It felt good. I got out there and did what I’m supposed to do and that’s to be active, do the dirty work and try to get steals and play good defence.”

His Raptors teammates were just as happy to have their running mate back on the court battling alongside them.

“That’s a big lift. That’s one of our key players on this team and just to have him back in the rotation is nothing but a positive for us,” said DeMar DeRozan.

The coaching staff has coped without their starting small forward for the majority of the season yet Casey says they will remain patient and free of expectations until Carroll is back up to speed.

“It’s just going to take some time. We don’t expect him to come in and change the world right off the bat."