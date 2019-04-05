Game Preview: Raptors vs Hornets

Toronto Raptors (56-23) @ Charlotte Hornets (36-42)

When: Friday, April 5th, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Spectrum Center

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (concussion-like symptoms) is listed as probable. Patrick McCaw (sprained right thumb) is listed as out. For the Hornets, Joe Chealey (G League team), Marvin Williams (right foot sprain) and Cody Zeller (left knee soreness) are all listed as out.

- Five straight: Thanks to Monday’s 115-105 win against the Nets in Brooklyn, the Raptors have now won five straight games. Monday’s victory also gave the team its 25th road win of the season, tying a franchise record set during the 2017-18 season. The team has made 84 three-pointers over this five-game stretch, a new franchise high.

- Recent history: This is the final regular-season meeting between the Raptors and Hornets this season. The season series is tied 1-1, with the most recent game going to the Hornets on March 24th, thanks to a half-court buzzer-beater from Jeremy Lamb to give the Hornets a 115-114 victory at Scotiabank Arena. Lamb’s game-winner spoiled a 28-point effort from Kawhi Leonard and a 23-point effort from Pascal Siakam. While the Raptors have won five straight entering Friday’s contest, the Hornets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak. At 36-42, the Hornets are 2.5 games back of the seventh place Brooklyn Nets and eighth place Orlando Magic (with the Miami Heat in between) as the Eastern Conference playoff picture continues to play out.

Extra Assists

- Spicy stats: Pascal Siakam showed up big once again in Brooklyn, finishing with a game-high 28 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists on Monday. He was a game-high +21 in his 36 minutes, shooting 11-for-21 from the floor and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. It was Siakam’s 25th 20-point game this season, something he had accomplished once in his first two NBA seasons. On the season, Siakam is averaging 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

- Ibaka’s impact: Serge Ibaka had another strong game coming off the bench against the Nets, finishing with 23 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes. He led all Raptors from deep, tying a career-high as he connected on all five of his three-point attempts and finished 8-for-15 from the floor. Ibaka has now reached double figures in seven straight games and is averaging 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over his last five games.

- Points on the board: Kawhi Leonard contributed 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists against the Nets. It was the 48th time in 57 games played this season that Leonard has scored at least 20 points. Leonard has scored 1525 points this season, the second-highest point total for any player in his first year with the Raptors, trailing only Mike James, who had 1604 points during the 2005-06 season. Leonard is averaging a team-high 25.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game against the Hornets this season.