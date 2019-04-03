Game Preview: Raptors vs Nets

Toronto Raptors (55-23) @ Brooklyn Nets (39-39)

When: Wednesday, April 3rd, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Barclays Center

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (concussion-like symptoms) and Patrick McCaw (sprained right thumb) are listed as out. Danny Green (left thumb) is listed as probable. For the Nets, Allen Crabbe (sore right knee) is listed as out.

- Atlantic clinched: The Raptors clinched the Atlantic Division with a 121-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. This was Toronto’s fifth Atlantic Division title in the last six seasons. Wednesday’s game against the Nets will be the second of four straight games that will see the Raptors facing an Eastern Conference team fighting for one of the final three playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

- Recent history: This is the final regular-season meeting between the Raptors and Nets this season. Toronto currently leads the season series 2-1, most recently hanging on for a 127-125 victory at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 11. Kawhi Leonard put Toronto ahead for good with 4.2 seconds remaining to snap a 125-all tie, capping off a 30-point performance. Serge Ibaka added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Mac Gasol added 16 points in his home debut. The Nets were led by D’Angelo Russell who had 28 points and a career-high 14 assists in the loss. The Raptors enter Wednesday’s game having won four straight. Brooklyn dropped a 131-121 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game.

Extra Assists

- G League honours: The NBA G League announced on Monday that Raptors forward Chris Boucher has been named the 2018-19 NBA G League Most Valuable Player as well as the 2018-19 NBA G League Defensive Player of the year. This is the first time a player has won both awards in the same season, as well as the first time an international player has earned MVP honours. Boucher averaged 27.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots during his time with Raptors 905 this season.

- On point: Danny Green scored a season-high 29 points in three-quarters worth of action on Monday. Though the team announced after the game that he had sustained a jammed left thumb in Monday’s game, the injury certainly didn't slow him as he shot 11-for-15 from the floor and 7-for-10 from beyond the arc in 28 minutes of play against the Magic. Green is shooting a team-best 46 percent from three (second in the NBA), and leads the Raptors with 190 made three-pointers this season.

- From deep: It wasn't just Danny Green who was hot from outside on Monday. The Raptors have been on a roll from deep as of late, and they continued their sharp-shooting ways in Monday’s win. The Raptors shot 19-for-37 from three against the Magic, compared to Orlando’s 12-for-33 shooting performance from beyond the arc. Toronto actually finished the game shooting slightly better from three (51 percent), than from the floor (50 percent) in the win. Nine Raptors made at least one three in the game, led by Green’s seven three-pointers.