Game Preview: Raptors vs Magic

Orlando Magic (38-39) @ Toronto Raptors (54-23)

When: Monday, April 1st, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (concussion-like symptoms) is listed as questionable. Patrick McCaw (sprained right thumb) will be out. For the Magic, Mo Bamba (left tibia stress fracture), Isaiah Briscoe (torn meniscus right knee), Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery), Troy Caupain (G League team) and Melvin Frazier Jr. (G League team) are all listed as out.

- Down to the wire: The Raptors are home to host the Magic before leaving for a two-game road trip with stops in Brooklyn and Charlotte before they return home to host the Miami Heat for their final regular-season home game. Toronto will close out the regular season on the road in Minnesota, but these next four games are particularly interesting as the Magic, Nets, Hornets and Heat are all fighting for a postseason spot. With just 3.5 games separating the sixth place Detroit Pistons and 10th place Charlotte Hornets, things are going down to the wire in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

- Recent history: This is the final regular-season meeting between the Raptors and Magic this season. The Magic lead the season series 2-1 against the Raptors, most recently winning a 113-98 decision at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 24 behind a 28-point performance from former Raptor Terrence Ross. Nikola Vucevic also added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, as Kyle Lowry’s 19-point, 10-assist double-double led the Raptors in the loss. The Magic also gave the Raptors one of their most lopsided losses of the season, defeating Toronto 116-87 on Dec. 28 in Orlando. While the Raptors enter Monday’s game on a three-game winning streak, the Magic are in Toronto after a big 121-116 victory against the Indiana Pacers where Aaron Gordon led the way with 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists as seven Magic players reached double-figures.

Extra Assists

- McCaw sidelined: Prior to Toronto’s 124-101 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, the Raptors announced that forward Patrick McCaw will be sidelined with a sprained right thumb. He sustained the injury during the first half of Toronto’s win against the New York Knicks on Thursday and is expected to wear a splint for approximately three weeks.

- Coming up big: Marc Gasol started alongside Serge Ibaka against the Bulls as the Raptors were without Pascal Siakam (rest) and Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons). The two Raptors big men each came up with big performances in Chicago. Ibaka finished with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in 28 minutes, while shooting 10-for-16 from the floor and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Gasol played 29 minutes and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 6-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-4 from deep. The Raptors were a +25 when Gasol was on the floor.

- Bet on Fred: Fred VanVleet started in place of Kawhi Leonard on Saturday, and continued his strong play in March. VanVleet scored 23 points (tied with Ibaka for a team-high) on 9-for-15 shooting, while adding four rebounds, six assists and a steal. He also was a team-best +30 in his 33 minutes against the Bulls. VanVleet has averaged 14.4 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from three in eight games in the month of March since returning from injury.