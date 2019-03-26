Game Preview: Raptors vs Bulls

Chicago Bulls (21-53) @ Toronto Raptors (51-23)

When: Tuesday, March 26th 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, Chris Boucher, Jordan Loyd and Malcolm Miller are with Raptors 905 and are listed as out. For the Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery), Chandler Hutchison (right toe injury), Zach LaVine (right patellar tendonitis), Otto Porter Jr. (right rotator cuff strain), and Denzel Valentine (left ankle surgery) are out. Kris Dunn (mid-back strain) is doubtful.

- Shake it off: The Raptors are looking to snap a two-game losing streak in their final game of a three-game homestand before heading out on the road to face the Knicks and then Bulls once again. The Raptors don't return to Scotiabank Arena until Mon. Apr. 1 against the Orlando Magic.

- Recent history: This is the first of two meetings this week with the Bulls. The Raptors hold a 2-0 record in the season series against Chicago, most recently earning a 95-89 victory against the Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 30. The Raptors were led by Kawhi Leonard’s 27 points and Pascal Siakam’s 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win as Kyle Lowry missed the game with a sore lower back. The Bulls were led by Kris Dunn’s 14 points and 11 points apiece from Justin Holiday and Chandler Hutchison. While the Raptors have dropped their last two games, the Bulls come to Toronto after a 114-83 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Extra Assists

- Leading the way: Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 28 points in Toronto’s 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, meaning he has now led the team in scoring in 45 of the 54 games he has played in this season. This is a new record for a player in his first season with Toronto, shattering Damon Stoudamire’s previous record of 35 games set during his rookie season in 1995-96. Leonard is averaging 27.2 points per game and has scored at least 30 points 22 times this season.

- Home court: The Raptors are currently 29-9 at Scotiabank Arena and need just one more win to reach 30 wins at home for the second consecutive season and fourth time in franchise history. Only the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks (both 30-6) have better records at home than the Raptors. After Tuesday’s game, the Raptors will have two remaining regular-season home games on the schedule.

- Lowry back: Kyle Lowry returned to the court for the Raptors on Sunday after missing four of the previous five games with two separate ankle injuries: first a left ankle sprain and then a right ankle sprain. He logged 29 minutes in his return, finishing with seven points, six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot while shooting 3-for-5 from the floor. Lowry is averaging 9.0 assists a game, second in the league behind Russell Westbrook. He has also recorded a double-double 19 times and a triple-double twice. Toronto has only ever had two players average 9.0 assists in a season in franchise history. Most recently, Mark Jackson averaging 9.2 assists during the 2000-01 season. Prior to that, Damon Stoudamire averaged 9.3 assists during the 1995-96 season.