Game Day: Raptors vs. Magic

Matt Tierney - Raptors.com

Toronto (47-21) completes a five-game-in-seven-days stretch today when they host Orlando (29-39) for an early 4:30pm tip-off at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors ensured themselves a winning week by besting the Celtics at home Friday night while the Magic come to town on the back of consecutive defeats to Charlotte and Cleveland.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Victor Oladipo – Another player who seems to play his best basketball when he faces the Raptors. Oladipo has put up 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, well over his season averages, in the teams' two meetings this season. The Magic guard is also fresh off a career-high 45-point outing in a narrow loss to the Cavaliers Friday night.

Luis Scola</strong – Scola started his maiden season in Toronto red hot. The 35-year old’s production has understandably dipped as the year went on, however Scola reminded everyone what he is capable of Friday night. The nine-year veteran erupted for 17 first-quarter points, outscoring the entire Celtics team in the frame. He even threw down a two-handed fast-break dunk that sent the Raptors bench into a frenzie.

NO SURE THING

18 games and 10 places in the standings separate Orlando and Toronto. But once the official throws up the ball for the opening tip this afternoon, records no longer matter.

As has been mentioned ad nauseam, there are no easy games in the NBA. Specifically this Magic team has played Toronto tough on both occasions this season with the two teams splitting the pair.

While the Raps had their five-game winning streak to begin the season snapped at Orlando in early November, they were able to exact revenge with a hard-fought overtime victory against the Magic in London, England.

The season series will be decided this afternoon when Orlando will play at Air Canada Centre for the first and only time this season.

Tonight’s lineups may look slightly different from the previous two meetings as a result of injuries and roster changes. Nikola Vucevic is questionable with a groin strain while the Magic no longer have Tobias Harris who was sent to Detroit at the trade deadline for Brandon Jennings.

The Raptors are still without DeMarre Carroll, and Jonas Valanciunas has yet to see the floor since suffering a hand contusion in Toronto’s loss to Chicago last Monday.

Five games in seven days is no easy task but with a win tonight, Toronto will walk away with a 4-1 record and another step closer to securing playoff basketball.