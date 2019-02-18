All-Star Weekend Wrap Up
Before we turn the page and shift the focus toward the final stretch of the regular season (where the Raptors are a franchise-best 43-16 at the break), here’s a look at some of the highlights from an extremely fun and successful All-Star weekend:
This may be OG Anunoby’s first All-Star weekend experience, but that didn't stop him from looking extremely comfortable getting his All-Star weekend portraits taken:
Meanwhile, Danny Green was all smiles doing the same:
After getting photos taken and sitting for media availability, much of Friday’s schedule prior to the evening events was reserved for an NBA Day of Service where All-Star participants give back to the host city.
Here’s Danny posing with some very special helpers after volunteering at a local food bank:
Kawhi Leonard spent his afternoon coaching during Jr. NBA Day:
He had a great time working with the kids:
KL2 pic.twitter.com/aXwdB3T6Nn— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 15, 2019
And discussed why giving back means so much to him:
Member of #TeamLeBron here at #NBAAllStar, @kawhileonard talks with @maxhoopssports on what he enjoys about #JrNBADay! pic.twitter.com/pJmJkcRd9C— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) February 15, 2019
Friday evening, after the All-Star Celebrity game, it was time for the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars showcase. Here’s OG arriving to the arena:
He wasn’t the only Raptors player in the house. Kyle Lowry was sitting courtside, watching the NBA’s best young talent do their thing:
Danny flexed his commentator skills and joined the television broadcast team for the game, reminding everyone that a stellar media career awaits post playing-career if he wants it:
He had plenty of love for OG’s game, the career-high 22 points he scored against the Washington Wizards, and his eclectic fashion sense as well. “I’ve never seen athleticism as good as his,” Green said. “How easy he makes it look.”
Case in point: Here’s OG casually staring down the rim:
Eye Level pic.twitter.com/FjPSv4qZZZ— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 16, 2019
Team USA defeated Team World 161-144. Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 35 points, six rebounds and five assists, and was named the game MVP. OG finished with 12 points in 18 minutes on 6-for-8 field goals. He also added two rebounds and an assist.
OG had a final shout out to his Raptors teammates before signing off from Charlotte:
.@OAnunoby out #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/4xjfOMiBYu— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 16, 2019
Up next: All-Star Saturday, where Danny Green traded his microphone for some basketballs in the three-point shooting contest, (but not before he took over media availability), and Team LeBron and Team Giannis held afternoon practices.
Danny put on his media hat once again and crashed Kyle Lowry’s availability to ask a very important question: How does it feel to share the court with Danny Green?
.@DGreen_14 with the hard-hitting question for @Klow7 #NBAAllStar | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/AdlhTwHlQ6— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 16, 2019
He also made an appearance at Bradley Beal’s availability to show off his comedic skills and crack Beal up:
I have a new favorite All-Star Weekend moment: Reporter Danny Green jumping into the presser to ask Bradley Beal if he named his son “Batmo Beal.” pic.twitter.com/rWcBTU7Zsj— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 16, 2019
It was an enjoyable afternoon:
After media availability, Kawhi and Kyle practiced with their respective teams.
Kawhi with Team LeBron:
Kyle shared on his Instagram why he’s been in such a great mood since arriving in Charlotte:
I never take this for granted NEVER WILL... It’s and individual accomplishment but I would never be able to be here without my teammates!! The work that’s put in the unseen hrs to be able to say 5x yup 5x Allstar is crazy and it’s because I love this game !! Thank you for the support and love !!! I’m enjoying this weekend as always !!
During practice, it was half-court shot time for Kawhi who made it look super casual:
Light work#KawhiLeonard | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/aC8W5BjLbg— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 16, 2019
Danny decided to go with the OVO whites for the three-point contest (and check out the statement shoes, too):
Rocking the OVO Whites. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/rJ8OXiJc77— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
Kyle and his sons made a matching fashion statement as they made their way to the arena for the evening’s events.
Denim Fam@Klow7 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hStxkGvkt4— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
Here’s Danny being introduced for the three-point competition:
Danny 'Money Money' Green @DGreen_14 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/uFPyBZRv1K— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
And here’s the main event, where he lit up the scoreboard, finishing with a score of 23:
Helluva round@DGreen_14 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/kjILqXDCpB— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
Golden State’s Steph Curry was the final participant in the first round and his score of 27 knocked Danny out of the competition. The final round was a battle between Curry, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield. Harris won the trophy, finishing with a final round score of 26.
After the competition, Danny posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram, including some congratulations for Joe:
Huge THANK YOU! to all the people that helped me get to participate this wknd! from roc nation to the puma team, the raptors organization/staff, my friends, family and teammates...I had an unbelievable first experience with a great group of guys of tremendous talent....BIG Congratulations to @joeharris__12 ! Well deserved my man, couldn’t be happier for you and probably the only guy I wouldn’t mind losing to lol...Also want to THANk the nba, the city of Charlotte and all of my Carolina, Spurs and Raptors Fans for showing so much love always! Hope I represented you the right way and made you proud! #ThisIsDefinitelyOneForTheBooks #SaluteToTheRestOfTheShooters #HelluvaContest #NBAallstar2019
And gave a final sign-off from Charlotte:
Repped The North Side proudly, @DGreen_14. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/oeUF1QLypU— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
Sunday began at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp. The top 63 boys and girls from 31 countries and regions traveled to Charlotte for the fifth annual camp. Raptors president Masai Ujiri served as a camp director and addressed the crowd:
Kyle and his son arrived for the game with serious All-Star style:
Toronto’s men of action got their portraits taken, Raptors logos looking good:
Here’s Kawhi showing off the All-Star threads for Team LeBron:
Almost that time. #KawhiLeonard | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7hetaKYqIq— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2019
Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis:
Class Photos #WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/30wZZoZOnr— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
Presenting five-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry:
From North Philly to your city— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
Your 5-time @NBAAllStar
KYLEEEEE LOWRYYYYY#NBAAllStar | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/YEyPBjmlLY
And All-Star starter, Kawhi Leonard:
You know who— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
Number 2
KAWHIIIIIII LEONARD#NBAAllStar | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/FwS7QvRPLj
In-game views from Charlotte:
| #NBAAllStar Views pic.twitter.com/zRb2SvHH2v— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
As a member of Team LeBron, Kawhi finished with 19 points five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. He also got the win and was feeling pretty good about it:
Bragging rights go to...#KawhiLeonard | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/NbmgzW8f9l— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
Finally, Kyle and fam give the final Raptors sign off from Charlotte:
Signing off from #NBAAllStar @Klow7 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/PGSI05yvT4— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 18, 2019
The Raptors return to the court at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, February 22nd to host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 P.M. ET.