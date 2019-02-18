All-Star Weekend Wrap Up

I have a new favorite All-Star Weekend moment: Reporter Danny Green jumping into the presser to ask Bradley Beal if he named his son “Batmo Beal.” pic.twitter.com/rWcBTU7Zsj — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 16, 2019

All-Star 2019 is in the books. With a 178-164 Team LeBron victory against Team Giannis, we say goodbye to another All-Star weekend. The Raptors organization was well represented in Charlotte; Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry played in the All-Star game, OG Anunoby was selected for the Rising Stars showcase, Danny Green participated in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, and Masai Ujiri served as a camp director for the fifth annual Basketball Without Borders Global Camp.Before we turn the page and shift the focus toward the final stretch of the regular season (where the Raptors are a franchise-best 43-16 at the break), here’s a look at some of the highlights from an extremely fun and successful All-Star weekend:This may be OG Anunoby’s first All-Star weekend experience, but that didn't stop him from looking extremely comfortable getting his All-Star weekend portraits taken:Meanwhile, Danny Green was all smiles doing the same:After getting photos taken and sitting for media availability, much of Friday’s schedule prior to the evening events was reserved for an NBA Day of Service where All-Star participants give back to the host city.Here’s Danny posing with some very special helpers after volunteering at a local food bank:Kawhi Leonard spent his afternoon coaching during Jr. NBA Day:He had a great time working with the kids:And discussed why giving back means so much to him:Friday evening, after the All-Star Celebrity game, it was time for the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars showcase. Here’s OG arriving to the arena:He wasn’t the only Raptors player in the house. Kyle Lowry was sitting courtside, watching the NBA’s best young talent do their thing:Danny flexed his commentator skills and joined the television broadcast team for the game, reminding everyone that a stellar media career awaits post playing-career if he wants it:He had plenty of love for OG’s game, the career-high 22 points he scored against the Washington Wizards, and his eclectic fashion sense as well. “I’ve never seen athleticism as good as his,” Green said. “How easy he makes it look.”Case in point: Here’s OG casually staring down the rim:Team USA defeated Team World 161-144. Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 35 points, six rebounds and five assists, and was named the game MVP. OG finished with 12 points in 18 minutes on 6-for-8 field goals. He also added two rebounds and an assist.OG had a final shout out to his Raptors teammates before signing off from Charlotte:Up next: All-Star Saturday, where Danny Green traded his microphone for some basketballs in the three-point shooting contest, (but not before he took over media availability), and Team LeBron and Team Giannis held afternoon practices.Danny put on his media hat once again and crashed Kyle Lowry’s availability to ask a very important question: How does it feel to share the court with Danny Green?He also made an appearance at Bradley Beal’s availability to show off his comedic skills and crack Beal up:It was an enjoyable afternoon:After media availability, Kawhi and Kyle practiced with their respective teams.Kawhi with Team LeBron:Kyle shared on his Instagram why he’s been in such a great mood since arriving in Charlotte:During practice, it was half-court shot time for Kawhi who made it look super casual:Danny decided to go with the OVO whites for the three-point contest (and check out the statement shoes, too):Kyle and his sons made a matching fashion statement as they made their way to the arena for the evening’s events.Here’s Danny being introduced for the three-point competition:And here’s the main event, where he lit up the scoreboard, finishing with a score of 23:Golden State’s Steph Curry was the final participant in the first round and his score of 27 knocked Danny out of the competition. The final round was a battle between Curry, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield. Harris won the trophy, finishing with a final round score of 26.After the competition, Danny posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram, including some congratulations for Joe:And gave a final sign-off from Charlotte:Sunday began at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp. The top 63 boys and girls from 31 countries and regions traveled to Charlotte for the fifth annual camp. Raptors president Masai Ujiri served as a camp director and addressed the crowd:Kyle and his son arrived for the game with serious All-Star style:Toronto’s men of action got their portraits taken, Raptors logos looking good:Here’s Kawhi showing off the All-Star threads for Team LeBron:Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis:Presenting five-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry:And All-Star starter, Kawhi Leonard:In-game views from Charlotte:As a member of Team LeBron, Kawhi finished with 19 points five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. He also got the win and was feeling pretty good about it:Finally, Kyle and fam give the final Raptors sign off from Charlotte:The Raptors return to the court at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, February 22nd to host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 P.M. ET.