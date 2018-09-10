6ix Quick Facts: Danny Green

Danny Green is a household name for any NBA fan today, but the path to get there was a long and winding one. While his fellow Raptors teammates, Kawhi Leonard and Greg Monroe, were both lottery picks, Green, a senior out of the University of North Carolina, didn’t get to hear his name called on draft night until the 46th overall pick, when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him.

After a 20-game rookie campaign with the Cavaliers, Green was waived at the beginning of his sophomore season. The next stop in his career was San Antonio, marking the beginning of an eight season tenure where he would develop into the player we know today. Green’s Spurs career didn’t begin quite so smoothly, though. After originally starting with the Spurs, Green was waived six days later. From there, a stint in the NBA G-League, before he signed once again with the Spurs four months later.

Because of the NBA lockout during the summer of 2011, Green signed a one-year contract with KK Union Olimpija in Slovenia. His contract had an NBA-out clause, meaning he could return to the NBA if he had a deal. When the lockout ended, the third time was the charm for Green as he returned to San Antonio once again. This time, things started to click and Green didn’t look back, cracking the starting rotation and starting 36 of 66 games that season.

Just two seasons after being in Slovenia without any clarity about his NBA future, it was Green who broke Ray Allen’s record for most three-pointers in an NBA Finals series. In a seven-game series against the Miami Heat, Green connected on 27 three-pointers, but the Spurs fell to LeBron James and the Heat.

A season later, Green won his first NBA championship as he started 23 postseason games for the Spurs, avenging the previous year’s loss to the Heat. Green averaged 9.3 points and 1.4 steals, while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 48 percent from beyond the arc. In four seasons, he’d not only earned his spot in the NBA, he played a key role in bringing San Antonio its fifth championship in franchise history.

Green’s reputation as a sharpshooting, hard-nosed defender has been earned year after year. As a result, there has been little drop-off in his effort and work ethic after nine seasons in the league. His honesty and frankness is appreciated in the locker room and his energy is contagious on the court.

6IX QUICK FACTS