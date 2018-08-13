10 Games To Circle

The NBA released the 2018-19 schedule on Friday afternoon. Though we knew the Raptors, like every other team, would be playing 82 games with 41 at home and 41 on the road (and five preseason games as well), the full schedule provides an opportunity to look at some noteworthy dates and matchups to circle on the calendar.

First, a quick overview of the work the league has done to improve scheduling and rest times across the board in its 73rd regular season schedule:

The 2018-19 NBA regular season will officially tip-off on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, and will conclude on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. This season’s schedule will be the fourth consecutive year that the league has trimmed the number of back-to-backs played.

Teams will average 13.3 back-to-backs this year, a 31 percent drop since the 2014-15 season (19.3 back-to-backs per team).

For the second consecutive season, the schedule will be without any stretch of a team playing four games in five nights, and the times a team will have five games in seven days has been reduced 42 percent from a season ago.

With these league logistics out of the way, a few more notes, specific to Raptors’ scheduling this season:

The team will be without the dreaded two-week long road trip this season: the longest stretch away from Scotiabank Arena will be for a four-game swing, something that will happen three times over the course of the season.

Concerning the aforementioned back-to-backs, Toronto will have 12 back-to-back contests this season, two fewer than during 2017-18. Five will be road-road back-to-backs.

If the full schedule is too much to take in right now, here are 10 dates to circle on your calendar: