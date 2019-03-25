Power Rankings, Week 24: Playoff chase gets a little clearer

Every week, the playoff picture is becoming a little more clear.

In the Eastern Conference, we can be pretty sure that the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will be the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. We can also be pretty sure that the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will play in the No. 4 vs No. 5 series, even if we don't know where that series will start.

After that, things aren't so certain. The Orlando Magic (winners of four straight games) and Charlotte Hornets (winners of three straight) have kept it a five-team race for the final three playoff spots.

In the West, we know the eight teams in the postseason. The Sacramento Kings haven't been eliminated, but are now six games in the loss column out of eighth place. But no seed in the West is nearly as locked up as the top three seeds in the East. Golden State and Denver both have 23 losses, Houston and Portland both have 27, and teams No. 5-8 all have 30 or 31.

With apologies to those Western Conference video coordinators, we may not know who's playing whom until the last night of the season.

Of course, things can change quickly. The top five teams in the Power Rankings, however, are the same as they were last week.

Note: For the 12 teams no longer in the playoff picture (the bottom five in the East and the bottom seven in the West), it's time to start recapping the season. This week's notes for those teams will be focused on their offense, and we'll dig into their defense next week.

Make It Last Forever: Charlotte (3-1) -- The Hornets kept their playoff hopes alive with miraculous, back-to-back wins in Boston and Toronto.

Charlotte (3-1) -- The Hornets kept their playoff hopes alive with miraculous, back-to-back wins in Boston and Toronto. Something Just Ain't Right: Boston (0-4) -- The playoffs are less than three weeks away and the Celtics still haven't figured things out.

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 23

Toughest: 1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Dallas

1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Dallas Easiest: 1. Milwaukee, 2. Brooklyn, 3. Indiana

1. Milwaukee, 2. Brooklyn, 3. Indiana Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Brooklyn (+2), Oklahoma City (+2)

Brooklyn (+2), Oklahoma City (+2) Free falls of the week: Phoenix (-3), Boston (-2)

Week 24 Team to Watch

Orlando -- The Magic are just a game in the loss column behind the eighth place Heat, and just two games behind the seventh-place Pistons. They've won 10 of their last 11 games at home, but will play both of those teams on the road, visiting Miami on Tuesday and Detroit on Thursday. If they want to end the Eastern Conference's longest playoff drought (six years), those are the two biggest games of their season.

