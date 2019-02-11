Power Rankings, Week 18: Sixers surging in wake of deadline-day deals

The 2019 trade deadline did not disappoint ... unless, of course, your name is LeBron James, Magic Johnson or Rich Paul.

In fact, the deadline probably surpassed expectations in regard to both the quantity and potential impact of the trades that were made. And most of the impact will be felt at the top of the Eastern Conference, where the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors all made big moves to increase their chances of being the first non-LeBron-James team to reach The Finals out of the East since 2010. The Indiana Pacers, in third place with a five-game winning streak, didn't make a significant trade, but added a (potential) starter in the buyout market.

The new Sixers are off to a strong start, but have a Tuesday meeting with the team -- Boston -- that has beaten them nine times in the last 16 months. Given how few games remain (about 26 per team) and how quickly things can change in this league, we won't know just how well these moves worked out until May. Actually, we won't know the full impact of the deadline shake-ups until July, when Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and four Milwaukee starters hit free agency with Anthony Davis on the trade market again.