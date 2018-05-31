Father's Day Special

Take care of dad on Father's Day with the purchase of the Detroit Pistons Father's Day Opening Night Ticket Package and receive two lower level tickets for Opening Night 2018 at Little Caesars Arena plus a Detroit Pistons Sportula®. The Sportula® is a heavy duty stainless steel grilling spatula that is perfectly designed for the ultimate Tailgater. It features a hard maple handle, custom Pistons-stamped lettering, laser-cut design, and handy bottle opener.

Lower Level

$99 Includes

2 Lower Level 2018 Pistons Home Opener Tickets

Detroit Pistons Sportula®

Free Shipping

Buy Tickets