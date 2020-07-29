Pistons Basketball For All Platform To Launch Enhanced "Pistons Neighbors Program"

Eight-Week Program Will Engage Detroit Youth and Families at Adams Butzel Recreation Complex, Clark Park, Palmer Park, Pingree Park and Jayne Field/Lasky Recreation Center Through September 23

William Davidson Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Detroit Pistons Provide Funding to Expand Programming at Five City of Detroit Parks

(Detroit, MI, July 29, 2020) – The City of Detroit and the Detroit Pistons announced the launch of an enhanced eight-week ‘Pistons Neighbors Program’ beginning July 29 that will provide free programming for children and families at Adams Butzel Recreation Complex, Clark Park, Palmer Park, Pingree Park and Jayne Field/Lasky Recreation Center in Detroit.

The five city parks will host safe and socially distanced programming for all ages. Funding for the programming is being provided by the William Davidson Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and the Detroit Pistons. The placemaking and urban planning consulting firm Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV) is overseeing programming in all five parks and will work alongside other local Detroit organizers to execute community engagement efforts, steward programming, and implement necessary COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Our parks initiative continues to expand and adapt, delivering important benefits for the community at a time when kids and Detroiters of all ages need opportunities to stay active in a safe and responsible way,” said Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. “I’ve always believed that a sports franchise is a community asset with the power to unite and inspire people. I’m proud to see new partners coming together to maximize the impact of this program.”

“The City is determined to provide safe opportunities for Detroiters to get out and enjoy their parks which are key to enhancing health and wellness during these challenging times,” said Meagan Elliott, Chief Parks Planner, City of Detroit.

“We are so thankful for the partners at the Detroit Pistons, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and the William Davidson Foundation, who recognize the importance of investing in public spaces and are dedicated to providing access to robust park programming for Detroiters, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”

All programming is free and available Wednesday through Sunday and will include daily drop-in activities such as basketball skills, sports training, live music, dance, yoga, and art. The health of the community is a top priority as activities commence in each park. The park activity areas will be staffed by those trained in COVID-19 safety protocols that follow CDC guidelines. The program will also provide free Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to participants at each park. The Detroit Police Department is also a partner on this initiative and will have presence throughout program.

The Pistons Neighbors Program builds on the six-week program at Bennett and Rouge parks in the summer of 2019 and reaffirms the Detroit Pistons’ commitments to Detroit’s parks. “Renovating courts is not where our commitment ends, it’s just the beginning,” said Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “Through partnerships with the City of Detroit, William Davidson Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and BRV, we are utilizing Detroiters to help run these activities in their parks while ensuring that more young people and adults have activities citywide throughout the summer and into the fall.”

To participate and sign up for programming and activities at one of the five parks visit www.pistons.com/neighbors. Registration can also be accommodated in person at each park.