Thompson relishes role of Pistons stopper: ‘That’s the most exciting thing for me’

Monty Williams hasn’t declared anything certain with regard to his opening night lineup or rotation, but all indications point to Ausar Thompson as a starter. The best argument to make on the rookie’s behalf would be his capacity – matched by his eagerness – to guard a nightly diet of the NBA’s most gifted scorers, allowing Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and others to handle less imposing matchups.

It’s one thing to dream of making it to the NBA and quite another to be smacked in the face with the reality of going from guarding All-NBA superstars Devin Booker one night and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the next – and that was precisely Thompson’s first two assignments. But that’s kinda, sorta what Thompson dreamed on when he imagined his NBA future.

“Oh, yeah, I feel it’s sunk in,” Thompson said Sunday after the Pistons held their open practice before several thousand fans at Little Caesars Arena of his likely role. “And that’s the most exciting thing for me, that they trust me to go out and guard those guys. I’ve always believed those are the guys I want and now those are the guys who are going to make me better and learn more.”

Monty Williams hasn’t been bashful in lauding Thompson’s potential – “We think he’s going to be phenomenal,” he said in the first week of training camp – and Thompson’s athleticism has wowed even the most athletic among his teammates. He’s the kind of player every NBA team covets – long, rangy, versatile, supremely athletic – and the type the Pistons have lacked for years.

All of that said, the 20-year-old who eschewed college basketball in favor of blazing a trail via the neophyte Overtime Elite training ground, is destined to endure a learning curve. In his second preseason game last week, he picked up a fifth foul just more than a minute into the second half. On the other hand, he logged another 14 minutes before picking up a sixth and was part of the unit whose defense helped the Pistons rally from a double-digits deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

Nearly two weeks into training camp, Thompson is absorbing lessons and giving Williams encouragement that he’ll weather the inevitable rookie turbulence with aplomb. Ditto for the other Pistons rookie, Marcus Sasser, who also opened eyes with his role in Thursday’s comeback win.

“Ausar and Sass have the capacity to take on a lot,” Williams said. “That’s one thing I’ve seen from both of them. They do not struggle with failure. They stand right there, they look you in the eye – ‘I got you, Coach’ – and they get right back at it. I’ve seen young guys crumble with that. These two, they won’t crumble.”

Thompson already has picked up that he can’t take some of the risks he could at other levels, part of the rookie orientation.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed was that there’s less room for error,” he said. “There’s going to be mistakes throughout the game, but I remember last year I could help and still get out to my man. Everybody (in the NBA) can make a read so quickly; now that’s three points on the other end.”

He is bound to get the kitchen sink thrown at him when the games start coming fast, four and five a week, against a parade of All-Star scorers. In the first four days of the season that starts Oct. 25, it’s likely that Thompson will go from guarding Jimmy Butler to LaMelo Ball to Zach LaVine in the first three games.