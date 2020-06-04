Thank You Fans!

While the NBA's announcement today signifies the end of our season, we agree with the league's approach for completing the 2019-20 campaign and know the decision was made in the best interest of all involved. Our players, coaches and the entire organization have remained engaged throughout this unprecedented time by staying ready for a possible return to play, assisting our community during the pandemic and addressing the important issues facing our country.

We are grateful for the continued support of our fans, Pistons One members and corporate partners. We look forward to the next time we can be together in person and celebrate the beginning of an exciting 2020-21 NBA season.