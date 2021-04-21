Statement From the Detroit Pistons

“Today’s verdict establishes that George Floyd was murdered and accountability assigned. But for justice to truly be served, the real work must continue. We must continue shining a piercing light on incidents of racism, police brutality and inequitable justice that continue to disproportionately affect Black Americans and divide our country. We will continue our efforts to unite the community, support our players and staff, and use our platform to drive meaningful change. Our thoughts are still with Floyd’s family nearly a year after his life was taken. Hopefully today’s verdict will bring some peace and accelerate progress.”