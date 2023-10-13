Rookies, Wiseman, Umude lead Pistons charge in comeback win

MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 12: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 12, 2023 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Pistons have steered every conversation to defense since the start of training camp, but the results through two preseason games are a useful reminder that experience and continuity are every bit as essential to effective defense as effort and scheme.

Phoenix hit 17 of its first 19 shots against the Pistons in their preseason opener, though view that performance through the prism of the Suns employing three of the best offensive players in the world in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. In Thursday’s second game, the Pistons were down three of their lineup anchors – Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bodanovic – in addition to still being without Monte Morris and Isaiah Livers.

Oklahoma City rolled to a 74-point first half, outscoring the Pistons 17-3 at the foul line and winning the turnover battle 13-5. All those turnovers put undue stress on a defense that would have a better chance to find its footing if it didn’t have to play in transition nearly as much as it did in Montreal as part of the NBA’s Canada Series.

The team defense is going to take some time to iron out the wrinkles. You can tailor your offense to play to the strengths of every individual and cobble a coherent attack together without nearly as many as hurdles to clear as it takes to produce a highly functioning defense where all five players – no matter which five you choose to employ – move and think as one.

But as the Pistons rallied from 21 down to win in Montreal, 128-125 – outscoring the Thunder 38-23 in the fourth quarter – there were several encouraging individual performances, including reasons for optimism defensively.

Let’s start there:

The Pistons drafted Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser because they checked off so many of the boxes general manager Troy Weaver prioritizes for character and toughness and, yes, defense. And the two kids getting into ballhandlers in the second half – Thompson doing so despite picking up his fifth foul 68 seconds into the third quarter and still managing to log 15 second-half minutes, anyway – was as big a reason as any for the comeback.

Thompson had at least a handful of sparkling defensive possessions, including two within a three-possession stretch of the second quarter against two of Oklahoma City’s best players. On the first, he blocked a shot from the post by Jalen Williams, a play that led to a transition layup from Jaden Ivey. A minute later, he stayed earthbound against the irresistible head fakes of All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, then forced an awkward air ball that fueled another transition chance resulting in a Joe Harris triple.

Through two preseason games, Thompson is giving every indication he’s going to be to this team’s defense what Cade Cunningham is to its offense – the axis around which those worlds spin. Despite the foul trouble and a 2 of 10 shooting night, Thompson was a force and finished with eight points, eight boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Sasser faces a crowded backcourt but he’s giving Monty Williams plenty to ponder. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a single turnover in 26 minutes and the 8:1 assists-to-turnovers ratio seems pretty good for a guy who wasn’t thought to be a point guard coming out of Houston. Sasser plays with an air of confidence rare for a rookie. Troy Weaver and his scouts have to feel pretty good about sacrificing two future seconds to land him.

One thing that makes the backcourt crowded: Killian Hayes, amid the constant refrain from Williams and teammates that he’s having an outstanding camp, had another strong game, too: 16 points, four assists, one turnover, 7 of 13 shooting. With Cunningham and Morris missing, the Pistons had enough backcourt depth to hang with one of the West’s deepest rosters.

Marvin Bagley made a strong statement to win the backup center spot with his 25 points despite not playing in Sunday’s first half and Bagley was solid again with nine points and seven boards in 20 minutes on 4 of 5 shooting. But James Wiseman surged back into contention for the job with an exceptionally good game, finishing with 20 points and 10 boards on 8 of 8 shooting in 23 minutes. He finished strong inside and dominated the glass at both ends during his minutes. Isaiah Stewart had a stint at center in the second quarter and Stewart finished with 12 points and eight rebounds on 5 of 7 shooting in 23 minutes. He hit 2 of 4 from three and didn’t miss around the rim, making all three attempts and using his bulk to punish mismatches.

Stanley Umude was at the heart of the fourth-quarter comeback with Thompson, Sasser and Wiseman. Umude, who led the charge on Sunday to force overtime against Phoenix, finished with 18 points in 21 minutes, hitting 4 of 5 from the 3-point line and all six of his free throws. A strong, athletic wing who spent four years at South Dakota, finished his college career at Arkansas and played for the Pistons in two straight Summer Leagues and the Motor City Cruise last season, Umude was the first player Monty Williams cited when asked about G League players in camp who’d impressed before Sunday’s preseason opener. The Pistons have an open 2-way spot. Umude has quite likely put himself in consideration to fill that spot.