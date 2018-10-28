Postgame Quotes - October 27, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On Boston's defense): “I would say it's a little bit of their defense. They are rated the best defensive team in the league. But again, that level of play is how hard you have to play from start to finish and it starts with me. I am taking responsibility for us not coming out and being as focused, or as attentive to details as we should have been. It is disappointing, but yet, and we still have some things we have to clean up, and when you play a team like Boston they expose you and things that you don’t do like attention to detail, screening, timing, moving the ball. We had 16 assists so the ball wasn't moving and again, it is a good defensive team and they will expose you. So again, back to the drawing board, one game doesn't make a season; it should get our attention and show us how well we have to play each and every night.”

(On Pistons' defense affecting their offense): “We missed some shots we normally have been making for whatever reason. Again, they’re a good defensive team but again you have to go down and guard at the other end. I thought they hit some feel good shots that got their momentum, because they haven't been shooting the ball that well and we allowed them to get those feel good shots and the basket got bigger for them. That’s on us, we got to do a better job at making them feel us and I don't think we did that. Again, nothing gets taken away, Boston is one of the top teams in our league, in the Eastern or Western Conference. But again, it's a measuring stick for us and we didn't get up to the level we needed to tonight.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On Celtics being a good defensive team or offense being off): “They are good defensively, but watch the tape and go back and look, we missed a lot of open shots, I did. They are a good defensive team, but I think it was a little bit of both tonight, I think it was just all."

(On if they did anything to take the ball out of your hands): “Just doubled out of the post, I just missed open shots early. I thought that I tried to attack at times and get to the foul line but it didn't go that way. Bottom line is that we just have to play harder when we play a team like that. If you're not playing, if you're not matching their intensity, you have no shot against a team like that.”

BOSTON CELTICS HEAD COACH BRAD STEVENS: (On the second half tonight): “I thought we still had some possessions that need to be better offensively, but defensive commitment and focus was really good except for a small stretch where I didn’t think it was good in transition. We knew we had to play well, those guys were playing really well coming in. We were fortunate to get this win and it will be even harder on Tuesday night.”

(On if he’s getting the pace he wants): “Our pace is better, which is good. If we’re going to play nine guys this much, or ten guys this much, then we might as well move a little faster. So, the last three games have been a lot better.”

BOSTON CELTICS FORWARD JAYLEN BROWN: (On Daniel Theis’ play tonight): “He's very good. I mean last year I think he had a big game here in Detroit too. So I think he really likes playing against Detroit. We are going to need him, especially when he makes those big plays.”

(On how he felt playing tonight): "I felt good. I'm just trying to catch up with them and just trying to play the game like we are coming together as a unit. The season's early but as soon as we get on the same page, we are going to be really good."

(On getting the win): “I wasn't tripping, for me it's just coming out playing basketball. It's a blessing, just coming out and being able to see something go down was good for me but for us to continue to win and come out and beat a team that's 4-0, it's even better.”

(On guarding Blake Griffin): “That's a lot of trust, so I appreciate that from the coaching staff. I think we did a good team job on him tonight. I know he's been averaging big numbers in the last four games and we held him under his average and that was really big and key for us to do, coming to get the win.”

BOSTON CELTICS GUARD KYRIE IRVING:(On making sure Detroit didn’t have that kind of game): “Yes. They have a two-headed monster with Dre (Drummond) and Blake (Griffin) playing there, so we just wanted to get them out into transition and make them make decisions on the perimeter. Usually, bigs aren’t used to guarding pin downs and screens and rolls, and we wanted to get Gordon in isolation a few times. It felt like we were doing a good job driving to the basket and creating opportunities for us.”

(On if there was an effort to get Jalen Brown involved as well): “I think it was just an effort for all of us to take better shots and feel good about shots that we’re taking and have the confidence be echoed amongst all of us. That’s about it. Jalen’s just made a few more shots than he made in the last few games.”