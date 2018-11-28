Postgame Quotes - November 27, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On offensive rebounds): “It's hard to explain. I thought our guys did a much better job after the first quarter. I thought we got accustomed to their physicality in the lane and once we got going we were okay. I thought Zaza (Pachulia) came in and established a little organization and set the tone for us physically in the paint, and Andre (Drummond) did a better job the second stint. We knew they were a good offensive rebounding team and they really tried to establish it in the first quarter.”

(On what Bruce Brown brings): “Speed and defense, I think he runs the floor, I think he knows who he is, he doesn't have to have play calls for him and his basketball IQ is very high. But one thing he does is he defends his butt off, and that's one thing he gives the second unit, he kind of sets the tone. He and Stanley (Johnson) both are two pitbulls on the wing defensively with their group, then you put Ish (Smith) in there and you got some speed and athleticism with the second unit.”

(On good habits needed in order to win games): “Again, it's not taking shortcuts, not taking possessions off because you have the lead - that is when you really buckle down and go harder; v-cut, overplay, box-out, transition defense and communication. All of those things are even more so, especially when you have a young, loose group. Blake (Griffin) shouldn't have played 36 minutes, we should have had our young guys in there. But, because we did take shortcuts in that span we had to leave our starters in because they were cutting into the lead.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On the whistle tonight): “Yeah, much different but that's the NBA and you have to just take it game by game and see how the refs are calling. I thought tonight was pretty consistent, on both ends there were fouls called.”

(On fouls in the middle of the third quarter): “I think they got to the line a little too much in the third but in the fourth quarter we had a 16-point lead maybe. That was the only disappointing thing, I was like if you have teams like that you need to finish the game. I like everything we did to get to that point.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD ZAZA PACHULIA: (On what are his habits to play hard): “Do the right things. I am fortunate to be playing in this league for my 16th year. I’ve had amazing mentors, so I’ve had a chance to play for and learn from some of the coaches. It continues with Coach Casey and his staff, and I learn from our vets. Last two years, obviously, winning the championship with the Warriors. It’s been a great, great experience. Without doing the right things, on both ends, it’s impossible to win. I got in my bag basically and wherever I go where there’s basketball or a court anywhere there are certain things that I always keep reminding myself and that’s my approach to everything. Professionalism, discipline, working hard for a thing. As far as you have those things, good things happen. I’m just talking general talk….I’m thankful.”

(On the second unit forming an identity and its blueprint for success): “Yeah if you look at it, nothing crazy, nothing flashy right? But, we’re moving the ball and moving our bodies and playing the right way. Cutting, once we have unselfish guys and moving the right way. We have shooters, we’ve got guys who can attack, guys who can screen, and guys with speed like Ish, so we’ve got a good mix of guys, and we get things done.”

NEW YORK KNICKS HEAD COACH DAVID FIZDALE: (On the team pushing the ball late and struggling early against their defense): “Credit to their defense, they really competed hard, especially on the ball. They made it tough on us. I thought when we did get our open shots, we didn’t shoot it well. Early on, we missed a lot of chippies around the rim and I just think that over time, that wore on our defense a little bit.”

(On Daymean Dotson staying ready and their communication): “It goes back to what I said in the beginning, you’re always right there, even if you didn’t necessarily play a game or two. I won’t hesitate to go with a guy, and Dot’s been that way through the whole process. Every time I’ve gone to him, he’s stepped up.”

(On Allonzo Trier and what he saw from him): “Well, one thing I did with him tonight that I haven’t done a lot of, was put him at the point guard spot. I really thought he handled that well and we actually went on a run late with him at that position. So, I was really happy with the way he competed.

NEW YORK KNICKS GUARD ALLONZO TRIER:(On how it felt playing some point guard tonight): “It’s comfortable, I did it at school. So, it wasn’t anything I wasn’t ready for.”

(On his rhythm and showing a lot of patience in making the right play and if he’s always had that instinct): “It’s something I’m still getting better at, and I’m learning on a game-by-game basis. Every week, I’m starting to learn more and more and something different about the game. So, I just have to continue to be a student of the game and continue to try to take in all this and learn as much as I can and continue to get better.”