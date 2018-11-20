Postgame Quotes - November 19, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On the positive decisions the team made tonight): “Ball movement, I thought we did a good job at moving the ball, I thought our spacing was good. We still had some wide open threes that we didn't make, but I thought we did a better job at getting into those positions to create those (shots) and at some point they are going to fall and that was a positive. We had a lot of positives, I thought our defense was solid and we started the game well. I was on the team about the start and we scored 38 points in the first quarter. So it was a lot of positive, it wasn't all negatives.”

(On calling Khyri Thomas up from the G League): “Just to look at him. Those young kids are going to be the future of the team and he (Khyri Thomas) and Bruce (Brown) have worked hard in the G League and it was just a reward to give them some run and I thought he (Khyri Thomas) did a good job.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On what he thinks they did best in the game tonight): “At times, we really sat down and really played good defensively. We moved the ball offensively well, at times. We didn’t really put together a full 48 minutes, so we’ve got to be better when it comes to that. You get a lead like that, close to 30 points, I don’t know what it was, but we’ve got to finish it.”

(On the technical fouls collectively and what type of tone they want to set): “Always like standing up for ourselves, but you’re never going to beat the power of the whistle. So, I said to Coach Casey, it starts with me. I’ve gotten three technical fouls in the fourth quarter late in games, and early in the season, and I’ve set a bad precedent so, we can’t have that, especially in the fourth quarter, second half, whatever it is.”

DETROIT PISTONS GUARD LANGSTON GALLOWAY: (On what he took out of the three practices that carried over tonight): “The main thing I mean they played a lot of zone tonight, so we were in the zone trying to be able to execute. I mean, we executed. We had a lot of great looks, myself included, knock them down and keep shooting them. But at the same time, I think we took care of the ball tonight, so that was another big focus of the last three days of practice.”

(On creating their own energy and how he feels they were able to set the tone after the 38-point first quarter): “We came out with a lot of energy. Just our offensive pace brought energy for ourselves, so we just tried to maintain that. Once we got to a comfortable lead of 28, we were up to 30 at one point, and we just got a little comfortable. We’ve got to continue to keep our foot on the gas and continue to push through those little stumps right there.”

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS HEAD COACH LARRY DREW: (On what stands out to him): “A lack of physicality at the very beginning. I think if you look at the stat sheet, we can clearly see where from a physical standpoint we don’t have a true presence at the start of the game. The team scored, I believe, 38 points in the first quarter. Our game prior to this, the Wizards, I think they had a big first quarter as well. So right now, we have no defensive presence, we lack physicality, and it’s getting us off to a very rough start.”

(On the Cavaliers overall three-point defense): “Overall it was okay. I just think when we’re in our defensive coverages, we just have to be mindful of three-point shooting. We ran a lot of zone tonight, we weren’t as sharp with our drops as far as where the ball is located. We got some good looks, we just have to brush up on it and we have to get better. When you’re playing against a team that shoots threes, you just have to know where shooters are. We let them get away a couple of times, but overall I thought we did a pretty good job. We were very mindful of what we had to do, we just didn’t.”

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS GUARD COLLIN SEXTON:(On how difficult it was to overcome the two big guys setting the tone): “It’s tough, especially with both fighting. They both take up a lot of room in the paint. Especially for us, like rebounding out of position and rebounding out of area. But, I felt like we continued to battle, especially the bigs, Tristan (Thompson) and Larry (Nance Jr.) continued to fight, and when Big Z (Ante Zizic) came in, he gave us a good effort.”

(On if there was a feeling in the huddles that they could still pull the game off): “Absolutely. I feel like we were on a run, and we were rolling. So, when it’s like that, I feel like anything’s possible.”