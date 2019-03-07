Postgame Quotes - March 6, 2019

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On Ish Smith and Luke Kennard igniting the second unit): “Yes, the second unit did a great job coming in and changing the game. Ish was a +28 and Luke was a +29. They basically changed it. Our starters were playing in mud, I told them that they owed us one. I think they thought the game started at 8pm instead of 7pm, but again, the second unit did a great job of coming in and giving us a spark. It’s a tough time of the year, but we’ve got to understand that we’re playing for something. We’re playing for something special and every game, every possession, any time you’re on the court, you’ve got to find the energy somehow, somewhere, some way.”

(On it looking like it’s the first time everyone’s having fun playing basketball): “They’re having fun, but we didn’t have fun the first half. I am not going to lie about that. If they were having fun when we were in the first half, then we’re in trouble. But, the second half, we had fun and that’s the way that it should be. Having fun, pulling for each other, happy for everybody’s success, jumping up and down, but it’s fun when they’re competing like that.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN:(On the late third quarter and if the incident ignited the Pistons): “I think that it did, but it started before that. The tone Dre (Andre Drummond) was playing with all game long set him up to have that type of game. Everybody kind of rallied and it brought everybody’s energy back up. But, he didn’t set the tone of keeping us in the game. That second unit was unbelievable tonight. They did everything they were supposed to do and more, and made up for myself and some of our lack of execution.”

(On the first two possessions in the fourth quarter and whether it seemed like it kind of lifted the team): “Yeah, 100 percent. Luke hit the three and not just Langston (Galloway) but Ish (Smith) broke his guy down and had to commit. Langston got that three and I think Ish got a bucket after it, and Glenn got the dunk. All that’s huge. Like I said, that second unit was unbelievable.”

(On his teammates not depending on him to score tonight): “I feel like it’s this stretch of games. You never know who it’s going to be, it’s going to be somebody. But, you never know who it’s going to be. Dre (Andre Drummond) is pretty dependable, so many guys step up. Reggie’s played unbelievable basketball, Luke’s played unbelievable, and that’s tough for teams to game plan against, when it’s a pretty balanced attack like it was.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD THON MAKER:(On being part of a reserve unit that scored 70 points): “It’s exciting basketball, we are coming in there and having fun. It’s a lot of responsibility just coming in off the bench and being ready right away for us, and I think we do a good job at doing that. It starts with the defensive ends; we get stops and we get out and run in transitions. It’s tough, there is nobody that can stay in right of Ish (Smith), getting in the lane and kicking out or even finishing as well. It’s really fun.”

(On how much better the team is since he got here): “It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of people are telling me ‘you made a big change already', but I like to keep the credit within the team. Everybody is doing a great job of just staying locked in and doing their jobs. We know the main focus is the playoffs so nobody is out there being selfish. Everybody is just moving the ball, trying to score and trying to get better. That is one thing coach is always preaching, after games he is telling us we need to do this better, or that better and guys are just listening and doing it.”

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES INTERIM HEAD COACH RYAN SAUNDERS: (OnDetroit’s bench tonight): “Their bench was really good tonight. They really put it on us in the fourth quarter. That 9-0 run really hurt us. We didn’t do a good job of stopping the ball.”

(On how to motivate the team moving forward): “You try different things but, for the most part, you don’t change who you are. I’ve said that a number of times and I’ll continue to say that. As long as I see progress on the road moving forward, I’ll be content moving forward because the wins take care of themselves. So, we got to try to get back to trying to playing quarter by quarter and putting together a complete game on the road.”

(On how much of an impact did turnovers play in the game): “They’re a good team, give them credit. Against a good team like that, you got to take care of the ball and also you have to provide yourself extra opportunities. We just didn’t do a good job as a team.”

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES FORWARD TAJ GIBSON: (On how tough it was to hold off this team when they got ahead): “It was pretty tough..was pretty frustrated and guys on the bench had a couple of tough shots, well-contested shots. We just took a quick timeout, tried to maneuver and get a better play down the lane. It just wasn’t successful.”

(On his flagrant foul): “I was just trying to box him (Andre Drummond) out, I didn’t really stand a certain way. He’s a physically strong guy, I just tried to do my best and box him out…I wasn’t purposely trying to hurt him.”

(On the team and playoffs): “At the end of the day you’re still a professional, at the end of the day you still have to go out there and perform at a high level. It’s still a competition, you’ve just got to win games, you never know anything can happen, you’ve just got to win games. A little optimistic, but when you win games, it makes it much easier. We still have to go out there and compete.”