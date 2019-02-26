Postgame Quotes - February 26, 2019

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On getting the Pacers offensive rebounding under control): “It was a problem going into the second half and we did a much better job of controlling it. We overtook them rebounding wise, 47-42, and I thought that was the difference in the game. And our passing, we had 28 assists which was huge. Again, it’s nothing like making shots and I think that is the difference with our offensive now. Blake (Griffin) is making good decisions, and moving the ball, everybody is. Everybody is shot ready and they are getting a rhythm with the shot.”

(On the loss against the Pacers last time setting the tone for tonight): “Well again, this is the way we have to play no matter who we play. You can’t go tit for tat in this league, you can kind of keep it in the back of your head, but you got to establish style of play, a rhythm and identity, defensively and offensively. To be consistent you can’t hold grudges or think about what happened last time, you have to do it each and every night and that way you create a winning identity, hopefully that is what Andre (Drummond) was talking about. We have to play and we have been playing like that for a couple of weeks, with that toughness, that offensive approach of screening, helping the teammate, not caring who makes the shot. But at the end of the day we are making shots, so it makes it easier to give it up. A lot of that comes with the rhythm and moving the ball, and screening and all those hard things, we are doing those things hard right now.”

(On Luke Kennard being more decisive and assertive): “Toughness is one thing I’m proud of Luke (Kennard) for doing. He is playing with a chip on his shoulder, whether he is mad at me, I don’t care, I hope he is, but he is playing with a chip on his shoulder and that is great. That is the way he has to play, be mad and play mad. When he does that he plays with a toughness offensively and defensively, he had another strip tonight, guys were trying to go at him. So play with that edge, play with that toughness, that screw you attitude and that helps him. Whoever he has to get upset with go ahead, we will line people up to do that. But he is playing with that edge and that has helped him a lot, I think.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN:(On how much the team embraced the physicality and if the team tried to set the tone based on what transpired the first meeting against the Pacers): “Yeah, you know, it left a bad taste in our mouth the last time that we played these guys. They outworked us in pretty much all facets of the game. We were able to come out and impose our will in a lot of different ways. I thought we did a good job of like you said, playing physical and executing everything we wanted to do.”

(On how fine the line is between keeping composure and playing physical and not allowing mind tricks): “At this point, it’s pretty easy to tell when that’s happening so I think playing hard is the biggest thing. When those start to happen we’ll pinpoint them and make sure that we keep our head. But, a lot of it is the flow of the game, what’s allowed and what’s not allowed. So, sometimes you have to match that and if that means taking a double technical foul, so be it.”

DETROIT PISTONS GUARD LUKE KENNARD:(On how much the previous meeting against this team entered into their mindset in the tone they wanted to set early): “Yeah, we knew what happened last game that took place. They took it to us pretty good, so it was in the back of our minds what they did, but it was a good win tonight. We fought, it was fun.”

(On not backing down and sticking with it tonight): “Most definitely. That’s been his message to us since we got back from break. We’re trying to make this playoff push and playing that way is going to help us win. It’s on our mind each and every night and we’ve just got to continue to play that way.”

INDIANA PACERS HEAD COACH NATE MCMILLAN: (On tonight’s gameplay): “This is the type of basketball that we’re going to see for the rest of the season. We talked about that. Really, I think this type of basketball started the game before the break. It’s playoff basketball, we face Milwaukee, we’re coming back—you’ve got New Orleans, Washington. Tonight you’ve got a team that’s holding down the seventh spot trying to play themselves into the playoffs just as we are. You’re going to see this type of game and you’ve got to expect that. I thought we kind of lost our composure during this game. We’ve got to be able to play through that and play this type of game.”

(On if he’s happy with the way the team clawed back): “Well we’re going to play, we’re going to fight until there’s no time left on the clock. We’re going to play. We just didn’t have enough tonight.”

(On the status of Domantas Sabonis): “Sprained ankle, I’ll know more a little later on tonight. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

INDIANA PACERS FORWARD THADDEUS YOUNG: (On if they started losing this in the first quarter): “Yeah. I think it was that with a combination of other things.”

(On their slow starts to open games): “We’ve been notorious for getting off on slow starts and coming back on teams and winning. It’s been happening, it’s not like this is the first time this has happened. We’re in a stretch of the season where he’s right, we can’t come out like we’re warming up. We have to come out ready to jump on teams and be mentally prepared and physically prepared from the start. Tonight they made shots, they jumped out on us so we felt like we were contesting a lot of their shots and they were making them still. I know specifically, Wesley (Matthews) was contesting a lot of Wayne Ellington’s shots and he made a few there over him. You’re going to have games like that, it’s going to be like that sometimes. You’ve just got to stay the course. That’s what we did, we stayed the course got ourselves back into the game and gave ourselves a chance and an opportunity to either take the lead or keep changing with them and try to win the game.”