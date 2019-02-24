Postgame Quotes - February 23, 2019

Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey

On the game:

“They got the job done. Langston has not played this well in a while. He stepped up tonight when we needed him. Luke Kennard had a great defensive game tonight and Ish Smith came in and did his part. The bench stepped up big-time tonight.”

On bench’s performance in the 2nd quarter:

“They came and gave us a spark. Luke did a heck of a job defensively, getting steals, getting in the passing lane, getting to the paint, kicking the ball out and making the defense crash. The second unit did a heck of a job.”

On being the 7th seed in the east:

“We still have a long way and a lot of basketball to be played. We have to stay focused. We are doing pretty well right now. We have to maintain our focus. We have a tough team coming into our home on Monday and we have to be focused for that.”

On Luke Kennard:

“We sometimes forget that Luke has only been in the league for two years, and he didn’t play much of last year. His growth is in front of him.”

On Blake Griffin:

“He had 20 points tonight. He did what he was supposed to do. He’s done so much for us and it’s everyone else’s time to step up and step in. We have to carry Blake. He’s carried us all year.”

On where the team stands for the remainder of the season:

“We have nothing to be overly happy about. We are digging out of a hole right now. I like our guys approach at this position. However, we have to maintain it.”

Ish Smith

On the second unit:

“Last game the first unit carried us and we took that personally. We had to be better and we showed that tonight. If we can be consistent, then we’re going to be pretty good.”

On Langston Galloway making an impact coming off the bench:

“He can shoot it, he’s one of the best shooters on the team. My job was just to find him”

Luke Kennard

On the game:

“Tonight we made a statement and we let them know what we’re capable of. We controlled the game when we wanted to. We’re going to look forward and learn from the positives of this game.”

On the second unit’s resilience:

“We struggled in the past. Tonight we wanted to bring a little more, and we did that. We trust our first unit to make the big plays and bring us through the game, but we need to make those plays as well. We need everybody, not just the first unit and not just the second. Everyone’s happy for each other tonight.”

Langston Galloway

On the game:

“It’s been a tough stretch in the past weeks. Once both of our units got going, I got going and the shots were going in. The second unit stepped up in a way that was absent in recent games. Coach called my number and the team was behind me and helped me get the shots that I needed to make in order to help the team.”

Wayne Ellington

On coming back to the AmericanAirlines Arena:

“I haven’t been on the other side in a while, it was a little awkward at first. Once the game got going and I started to get warm, then I started to settle in. I’m going to roll with the punches and put the work in and see where this team can go. I’ve gotten a lot of support in the transition and everyone is standing behind me.”

Blake Griffin

On both units stepping up tonight:

“We have a great group of guys who are supportive of each other, and we are very happy for each other’s success. These last two games gave us life and everyone’s stepping up. Both units stepped up tonight and that’s what is going to help us on this run.”

On Andre Drummond:

“It’s his mindset that makes him stand out. He has this willingness to listen, and I get on him for that. He’s a young guy, a big young guy, but he’s so talented. His ability to take criticism and turn it into something positive is such a special trait. Not all guys can do that.”

Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra

On Rodney McGruder’s injury:

“No, we don’t know. We will evaluate him again tomorrow.”

On the HEAT’S performance against a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back :

“I don’t know if any of us can answer that right now. The last two-and-a-half weeks we have been playing our best basketball this season, regardless of what our record was. I don’t think any of us saw this. It’s tough to explain. It is one game and we are just going to keep on plugging away. As painful as it is , we’ll come in tomorrow and work and find some solutions.”

On what went sideways after being up eleven:

“You know I think we let up a little bit defensively. They started to find some rhythm and we started to rush our offense a little bit. I’m not talking about necessarily taking quick shots, they just weren’t as detailed and doing things with the same kind of purpose that we were in the first quarter. And those possessions led to some easy ones for them going the other way, and before you can blink they’re right back in the game and those are opportunities, swing moments in the game. It is a long game, but you get up double digits that maybe you can push that to 15. That changed a little bit and then we were just playing catch up the rest of the night. We had some good moments at the end of the third quarter and then we get into twelve points and then they just knock down two or three threes to create the separation again.”

On how he felt going into the 4th quarter:

“Yeah, I actually felt much better. I thought we were going to have a great fourth quarter, I really did. There was things in the last five minutes of the third quarter, even though it was a little bit frustrating. For the guys, I told them in one of the timeouts, ‘we are playing good basketball right now. This is a team that I recognize from the past couple of weeks. Just stay with it’. But then they knocked down a couple big threes and it took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”

On his approach with Goran and his performance:

“I don’t even care about his performance, it is just great to have him back here. When somebody goes in for surgery, for the time that he did, you think that that could be it for the season, but he is back. There’s nothing like real game action. He is in great shape but it is different than game action, and he needs these minutes right now."

Goran Dragić

On being back from injury:

“It feels great. After two months it feels good to be back on the floor. I of course wish the outcome was different, but for me it was just trying to get back. I made the first step. I’m back. Now I just need to get stronger and try to be me again.”

On the fourth quarter:

“There was a lot of room. Ish scored a layup, then after that Blake Griffin got the ball in the post. We were in blue, we didn’t make a rotation to Ish. He was wide open for three. Then Galloway made a three. It was just mistakes. That was probably it. They got momentum, they got confidence and they were making shots.”

On his minutes:

“I don’t know, that’s about coach.”

“This was my first game back. It doesn’t make sense to go 25 or 30 minutes. Just have to go step by step. I feel like I broke the ice getting back. I’m patient. Of course I need to get in shape first and get my legs under me.”

On if he has any lingering pain:

“No, no pain.”

On the chemistry playing with a different rotation:

“It was different. D [Dwyane Wade] was the primary ball handler. I was more in the corner, which is good because it’s my first game. I’m not going to have the ball in my hands and go all out. I just wanted to feel it up and down and try to battle through screens and try to get that feeling back. It’s going to take time. I’m looking forward to those challenges.”

On the team’s level of concern:

“It has to be high. Every game matters. We’re going to play against good teams. We struggle at home. We need to correct those things. For me it was a little bit different because for two months I was working here, I didn’t travel with the team. It’s just nice to be back with them and try to figure out these things. Nobody said it was going to be easy. It’s only one-game-and-a-half back, we just have to find a solution and be positive.”

Dwyane Wade

On Goran Dragić:

“It’s good to see him back. Obviously going through his first surgery is tough mentally, but he worked his way back. It’s going to take him a while to get back in his groove. It’s like we’ve done all year, when a guy comes in we have to find a way to all play together. We’re just happy that he’s back. As he continues to get more comfortable with everything, we’ll figure everything else out.”

On the game:

“They played better than us in every aspect of the game.”

“Yeah, it was disappointing, but here we are. I don’t have the answers. I wish I did. We’ve been talking about this all year. You can’t just turn it on because the games mean more. We are who we are. I’ve been saying it all year. You would love to be able to turn it on. We obviously have played well in certain games and people are probably like ‘wow they played well and won that game.’ The ones that we need to win, especially at home, we play terribly at home for some reason.”