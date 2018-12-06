Postgame Quotes - December 6, 2018

Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey

(On challenging the Bucks on the three-point line…)

“If you’re not making shots, you have to defend. I thought we guarded the three-point line in stretches, but not good enough. We understand that it is a different style and we have to go out and guard the three-point line. We did not do a good job of that. [As for] shot making, we have to make sure we take the right three-point shots. We had a lot of kick-out opportunities that we missed. Those things are fixable. Our fight level and our compete level, I thought in certain parts of the game [it was there] and other times it wasn’t. We have to pick it back up. We have to have the same sense of urgency that we had against Houston [and] against Golden State. Again, we have the bullseye on us now. When you’re in the middle part of that playoff race, everybody is fighting for something. These next gauntlet games will be like that. Our fight level has to go up. I thought that group at the end [showed fight]. The first group showed it in stretches, but we have to come out of the chute with that same fight.”

(On the defense, especially against Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight…)

“There are certain things that we didn’t do that we are disciplined in. The guy on the ball did a respectable job on him, but it’s the other people. When he kicks it out, where are we at? What’s their job? Those are the things we need to be disciplined in on every possession and make sure we’re where we’re supposed to be. We take away one thing, but you open up the three ball. I thought we started the game with the right mentality. I think they had two [three-pointers] in the first three minutes of the game.”

(On all of the open shots Detroit had tonight…)

“We had open looks. We just have to step in and make them. If you miss those shots, it [takes away] that defensive energy [and] intensity. You can’t do that. If we’re going to play this style of play, our effort on the defensive end is non-negotiable. Not your effort, but your focus and doing what you’re supposed to do. Guys are fighting, playing hard, but they need to play smarter, play with more focus and discipline.”

Pistons Guard Langston Galloway

(On starting for the first time this season…)

“I’m just trying to stay ready. Just trying to help out anywhere I can whether that be on the defensive end, or trying to knock down shots to help out that first unit get going. That’s all. I just came out tonight, tried to be aggressive, and get the energy going.”

(On the Pistons offensive struggles tonight…)

“We got some great looks tonight. We just didn’t knock them down. Everybody just has to stay confident, be ready, continue to lock in for the next game, and try to come out with a lot more energy. We have to pick up our energy and be ready to go.”

(On staying composed when shots aren’t falling on offense …)

“You just have to be able to adjust, especially when shots aren’t falling down. That’s when you try to attack more, try to get to the free-throw line and get going, get everybody’s confidence built up. That’s an energy booster for everybody to keep striving and help each other out along the way when we’re struggling like that.”

Pistons Guard Khyri Thomas

(On getting some increased minutes tonight…)

“That opportunity was huge for me to come in and show coach what I’ve got, to come in and just bring my energy.”

(On the Pistons struggles with perimeter shooting tonight…)

“We all can make those shots. We’re always going to keep shooting those shots. Some of them fall, some of them don’t. I feel like we just have to keep working to make sure they fall down.”

Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer

(On how the team responded after finding out Khris Middleton would be unavailable for tonight’s game…)

“These guys all put a lot of time and effort in and all want to be there for each other. For other guys to step up when needed, it’s always a good sign. We talk about being prepared for your opportunities, and different guys either get bigger opportunities or get to play that haven’t been playing. It’s good for them.”

(On Sterling Brown hitting consecutive three-point shots in the third quarter to help prevent Detroit’s comeback…)

“Sterling has been one of those guys who has taken advantage of his opportunity, and may be more comfortable. He’s maybe not been playing as much as he did tonight, but he’s been playing on a regular basis. He made a couple of threes. There is a physicality that comes with Sterling on both ends. [I’m] very excited about how he is progressing and where he is right now.”

(On D.J. Wilson’s season debut…)

“Unfortunately he started the year with an injury and not being able to play, so for him to get a few minutes, make a couple shots, and get out there and mix it up a little bit was really helpful. I think we’re a little thin in the big spot, so we look forward to continuing his progress.”

Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

(On playing without Khris Middleton…)

“He is a big part of this team and one of our leaders. You still have to play the game without him. I think guys stepped up and played hard. They were moving the ball and we were able to get a win.”

(On matching up with Blake Griffin…)

“He is a great player and makes himself and guys around him great. It’s a tough matchup. You know he is going to get the ball a lot and shoot it a lot. I think my teammates did a great job showing him a crowd and bodies. Whatever he got tonight, it was tough.”

(On Eric Bledsoe’s performance…)

“He was unbelievable and he did a great job setting the tone for the team. I knew with Khris [Middleton] being out, he was going to be more aggressive. I think he did a great job shooting the ball.”

Bucks Guard Eric Bledsoe

(On being aggressive early…)

“I had to, especially with one of our main guys out. Somebody had to have a good game.”

(On doing the little things…)

“I feel great. We have a great group of guys that can get it going at any time. I just try to do other things to help the team win. Those 50-50 balls always win games.”

(On passing to Thon Maker on an uncontested fast break…)

“To get Thon going, to get one of my teammates going. I always do that. It makes them feel good about themselves and gives them confidence.”